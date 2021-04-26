Mixed fortunes for St Andrews in first match of season

Published: 3:00 PM April 26, 2021

St Andrews' first match of the new season was a friendly at Ashcombe Park which brought a mixed bag of fortunes, ending in defeat.

Six triples matches were played, three on the top rink and three on the lower rink but with Saints struggling to find the pace of the green, the first end on all rinks went Ashcombe's way giving them a 15-0 lead.

On the top green, Danny Favis' rink ran out winners by one shot after a very close game in which there was never more than two shots in it either way.

After a slow start, Brian Reeves' rink mastered the conditions and raced to a 25-9 win. Conversely, Adrian Cooper's rink struggled to find any form and were well beaten by the Ashcombe Captain's rink 31-9.

On the lower green, the matches were much closer with Derek Hurst's rink and Richard Venn’s going down by just two shots each.

Tony Ware's rink found themselves 16 shots adrift after 12 ends and did well to win five of the last six ends to lose by nine shots.

Result, Ashcombe Park 114 St Andrews 96: M. Goddard, G. Cooper, D. Favis 14-13; P. Smart, R. Brereton, A. Cooper 9-31; C. Reeves, A. Dawes, B. Reeves 25-9; D. Reynolds, R. Potter, D. Hurst 14-16; A. Lay, G. Webber, R. Venn 19-21; L. Fisher, K. Uglow, A. Ware 15-24.

*Clarence Golds won on all four rinks to beat Victoria Vikings 82-62, with Alan Bishop, D Weston and skip Chris Read claiming their victory on the last end.

The annual home international game saw 60 members play on all three greens in a three-round triples, with Scotland coming out on top with 82 shots, ahead of Ireland (78), Wales (77) and England (72).

The club are holding an open day on Sunday (May 2), with all welcome between 11am-4pm.