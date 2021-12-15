St Andrews women enjoy successful weekend

The St Andrews team that won the TLH Autumn Bowls Festival at Torquay in October. From top row, left to right, Graham Millard and Jim Keay. Bottom row from left to right, Mo Millard and Audrey Powell. - Credit: St Andrews Bowls Club

St Andrews Bowls Club women enjoyed one of their most successful weekends, reaching the national last 16 of the Yetton Trophy, and beating Nailsea in the county double-rink championship.

Their Yetton match against Yeovil went down to the wire, with the five shots picked up in the last two ends by Becky McMillan’s losing away rink as crucial as Sue Sinclair’s resounding win, also at Yeovil, resulting in a three-shot victory.

They now play Devon side Honiton for a place in the quarter-finals.

Against Nailsea, Ann Campbell’s home rink were dominant, winning by 15 shots.

However, Becky McMillan’s away four had to battle for every shot against a strong home side to earn a draw.

Saints’ men, fielding a much-depleted team, did well to restrict the powerful Dorchester club to a 12-shot victory in the national Denny Cup, with Phil Villis’s home four the only winners.

There was a nail-biting finish to Sunday’s Wessex League game against Clevedon.

With only Lee Stocker’s home rink to finish, Saints led by three, but were three down when Stocker went to bowl.

His first wood drew shot, Clevedon skip Dave Brightman fired it off but eventually Saints won by two.

Darrell Johnston’s away rink came back from 3-13 down to win by four.



Women’s Yetton Trophy: St Andrews 73, Yeovil 70. Home – M Millard, B Goddard, M Frost, A Campbell 18-14; F Allen, M Bailey, B Huggett, J Smith 15-25.

Away – J Forse, J Alder, A Powell, S Sinclair 21-7; G Holborow, J Bishop, P Taylor, R McMillan 19-24.

Somerset women’s two-rink championship: St Andrews 35, Nailsea 20. Home – C Venn, P Taylor, M Frost, A Campbell 22-7. Away – J Forse, A Powell, S Sinclair, R McMillan 13-13.

Men’s Denny Cup: St Andrews 59, Dorchester 71. Home – L Fisher, T Wyatt, K Curtis, L Stocker 10-18; G Millard, D Holborow, G Wride, P Villis 22-11. Away – M Campbell, G Hodge, R Venn, B Forse 13-17; M Ford, J Keay, D Bailey, D Johnston 14-25.

Wessex League: St Andrews 79 (12pts), Clevedon 77 (4pts). Home – J Keay, R Stone, D Bailey, P Villis 14-28; L Fisher, S Browning, K Curtis, L Stocker 30-10. Away – M Ford, R Venn, D Fairhurst, S Angove 12-20; G Millard, G Hodge, B Forse, D Johnston 23-19.