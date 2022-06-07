Smart St Andrews leave Winscombe rivals feeling blue

St Andrews face the camera in their new blue kit - Credit: Don Bailey

Wearing their smart, all-blue uniform for the first time, St Andrews men beat visitors Winscombe by 14 shots in the Weston & District Over-60s League.

In a somewhat seesaw game, Saints lost an early lead, then regained it. As the final ends approached, it was very close, but big victories from the rinks skipped by Andy McMillan and Don Bailey saw Saints home.

On a very fast green, McMillan’s trio allowed their opponents to win only five ends, as did Bailey’s triple. The other winning St Andrews rink, skipped by Barrie Forse, went from 10-4 up to 13-10 down then scored nine shots in two ends to finish five ahead.

Despite a resounding 29-shot victory by Jackie Pitman’s triple, St Andrews lost by two shots at home to local rivals Victoria in the Somerset County Women’s League.

Pitman’s rink, with a promising debut by England short-mat international Debbie Johns at lead, piled up 41 shots with three fives, three fours and three threes.

Unfortunately for Saints, the reverse was happening to Sue Sinclair’s triple, beaten by 27, including dropping five on the last end when they needed only to get third wood.

Ann Campbell’s rink, from 18-7 down, fought back to 18-18, only to lose the final two ends.

In the Bowls England Champion of Champions, Saints’ Jack Angove had a hard-fought four-shot away win over Taunton Deane’s Mark Reeve, having led 13-5, been pegged back to 13-12 then finished strongly.

Sam Stocker of St Andrews has been named in the Somerset junior team for the national White Rose Trophy tie against Dorset at Ilminster on June 26. He will skip one of the two rinks.

Weston & Dist Over-60s League Div One, St Andrews 107 (14) Winscombe 93 (6): R Brereton, N Bassett, A Ware 14-16; K Uglow, D Hurst, B Reeves 14-18; A Lay, J Keay, A McMillan 29-8; G Cooper, D Favis, D Bailey 26-9; R Cenn, C Howard, B Forse 19-14; D Holborow, A Cooper, G Wride 5-28.

Somerset County Women’s League, St Andrews 67 (2) Victoria 69 (8): G Holborow, J Bishop, S Sinclair 8-35; J Forse, A Powell, A Campbell 18-22; D Johns, D Baker, J Pitman 41-12.

National Championships: Champion of Champions: M Reeve (Taunton Deane) 17 J Angove (St Andrews) 21; men’s Over-55 singles: G Hancox (Clevedon Prom) 22 B Forse (St Andrews) 12; mixed pairs: L Holden/N Pearce (Clevedon) 17 J Angove (St Andrews)/I Cracknell (Taunton Deane) 15.