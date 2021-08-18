St Andrews star McMillan beats England international at Clevedon Open

Published: 7:00 AM August 18, 2021

Rebecca McMillan of St Andrews played brilliantly to beat England international Stef Branfield on Saturday in the women’s singles final of the Clevedon Open Bowls Tournament.

In an international-standard match, which had the spectators applauding constantly, both players were on top of their form. But whatever Branfield did, McMillan topped it.

The St Andrews player was ahead for much of the game, then a perfect take-out shot brought her a four. When McMillan required one for victory and was holding shot, Branfield hit the jack but it went to her opponent’s wood and it was all over, 21-12.

McMillan said, “That was the best I’ve ever played against Stef and the first time I have beaten her in singles.”

The mystery remains as to why McMillan 28, an outstanding player since her teens, has never had an international trial.

On the previous day, she and her partner Maureen Edwards had defeated Branfield and her mother Jackie in the women’s pairs semi.-final The final saw them lose narrowly to the very experienced Gloucestershire pair Fran Rochford and Sue Latham.

McMillan wasn’t the only St Andrews player to win a Clevedon tournament title as Denis Holborow and Barrie Forse triumphed in the men’s pairs against a duo from Camberley, Surrey.

On the fast Clevedon Promenade green, Holborow and Forse always had the edge against highly-rated opponents. The Saints’ pair were leading 14-7 when they picked up a seven, at which point the Camberley men conceded with two ends to go.

St Andrews duo Barrie Forse and Denis Holborow celebrate pairs success at Clevedon - Credit: Jim Keay

It was a successful week all round for St Andrews players as Tim Wyatt, in his first proper outdoor season, amazed himself by reaching the men’s singles semis, while Forse, Holborow and Steve Davies/Phil Villis got to the men’s triples last four.

Judy Forse, Rebecca McMillan and Maureen Edwards lost in the ladies’ triples semi to a team including England’s Branfield and Laura Holden.

Without several of their best players, St Andrews suffered their first defeat in the Somerset Women’s League, going down by 19 shots at home to Victoria.

Carolina Venn, Audrey Powell and Jane Smith earned them two points with a last-end victory over a team which included two of Victoria’s county championship-winning triple.

Results, Clevedon Open Tournament finals: Women’s singles: R McMillan (St Andrews) 21 S Branfield (Clevedon) 12; pairs: F Stockford/S Latham (Olveston) 19 R McMillan (St Andrews)/M Edwards (Thornfield) 16; men’s pairs: D Holborow/B Forse (St Andrews) 21 J Shillingford/D McCallum (Camberley) 7.

Somerset Women’s League, St Andrews 37 (2) Victoria 56 (10): C Venn, A Powell, J Smith 11-10; F Allen, B Mangan, A Campbell 16-20; D Baker, M Bailey, J Pitman 10-26.

Tourist match, St Andrews 79 Ystalyfera 93: Judy Forse, C Curtis, A Dawes, K Curtis 16-12; Carolina Venn, D Reynolds, M Goddard, D Hurst 9-20; L Fisher, Gloria Holborow, R Venn, Myra Bailey 13-15; T Wyatt, Jenny Webb, C Howard, B Forse 19-12; ; A Lay, M Pattenden, D Bailey 8-21; P Smart, R Brereton, G Webber 14-13.