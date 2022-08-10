St Andrews men keep hopes alive, women warm up for semi-final

St Andrews men kept alive their hopes of promotion with a last-gasp home victory over Nailsea A on Saturday.

Both teams struggled on a lightning-fast green and, with two rinks to finish, Saints were two down overall.

Then Si Angove’s quartet scored a last-end four and, at the same time, Darrell Johnston’s rink picked up a three on their penultimate end.

The five-shot swing meant that Johnston, whose rink featured a promising A-team debut by Marcus Dew, could afford to concede one on his last end.

Saturday’s rearranged away match with rivals Winscombe A will be crucial for Saints in their promotion bid.

Warming up for their Fear Cup semi-final against Ilminster at Watchet next Sunday, St Andrews did well to win by 11 away to Ashcombe Park in the Somerset Women’s League. Judy Forse, Debbie Johns and Jackie Pitman were the match-winners, finishing 20 shots up.

In the DRT League match at Long Ashton, Saints women lost, but Gloria Holborow, Sue Sinclair and Audrey Powell, playing one short, did exceptionally well to win their rink on the final end.

On Sunday, St Andrews hosted the Somerset under-18 singles championship and, after some brilliant bowls, it was won by Chloe Holmes, from Radstock's Norwest club.

Results, Somerset Men’s League Div 1 North, St Andrews A 69 (8) Nailsea A 65 (4): T Lay, D Favis, J Angove, S Angove 23-24; J Keay, N Bassett, R Flaxman, A McMillan 18-23; R Venn, M Dew, D Hurst, D Johnston 28-18.

Div 2 North, Victoria B 63 (10) St Andrews B 44 (2): L Fisher, K Uglow, M Goddard, A Ware 19-13; P Smart, C Reeves, G Sims, R Brereton 9-31; D Reynolds, C Andrews, A Cooper, G Cooper 16-19.

Weston & Dist Over-60s League Div 1, St Andrews 84 (3) Victoria Saxons 114 (17): L Fisher, C Howard, A McMillan 21-16; G Cooper, M Goddard, D Favis 14-26; D Reynolds, R Brereton, B Reeves 12-15; A Lay, A Cooper, D Hurst 16-18; J Fenn, R Flaxman, D Bailey 5-23; G Sims, R Venn, A Ware 16-16.

Somerset Women’s League, Ashcombe Park 44 (2) St Andrews 55 (10): J Forse, D Johns, J Pitman 25-5; C Andrews, B Mangan, J Smith 19-18; J Andrews, D Baker, A Powell 11-21.

Women’s DRT League, Long Ashton 50 (8) St Andrews 39 (2): G Holborow, S Sinclair, A Powell (1 player short) 16-15; J Forse, J Andrews, D Baker, M Favis 12-13; D Johns, J Webb, F Allen, J Smith 11-25.

Somerset Under-18 Singles Championship final (at St Andrews): Chloe Holmes (Norwest) beat Cameron Bowen (Purnell).