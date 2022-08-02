St Andrews women storm into Fear Cup, Southey Trophy semi-finals

St Andrews women stormed into the semi-finals of two Somerset cup competitions with two convincing victories in less than 24 hours at the weekend.

On Friday evening, they saw off the challenge of visitors Taunton Deane in the quarter-final of the Fear Cup, winning by 15 shots.

Their match-winners were Judy Forse, Audrey Powell, Debbie Baker and Becky McMillan, who were totally dominant, finishing 27-6 up. Ann Campbell’s quartet trailed until the 15th end but finished well to win by three.

Saints will now play Ilminster on neutral turf at Watchet in the semi-final on Sunday, August 14.

Their other big date is Sunday, September 18, when they will play Portishead RBL in the semi-final of the four-discipline Southey Trophy.

Saints booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 away victory over Wessex on Saturday morning after Becky McMillan gave her usual excellent performance in the singles, winning by 17 shots.

The other matches were closer for much of the time, but Saints pulled away to win the pairs and fours.

They will be the underdogs in the semi-final on Portishead RBL’s home green, with the final at the same venue in the afternoon.

The men threw away their crucial Somerset County League home game with promotion rivals Chew Stoke A on Saturday, losing by three shots.

In the last four ends, they frittered away a six-shot lead with only captain Darrell Johnston’s rink to finish.

They were one down overall and he was holding at least two until the Chew Stoke skip drew shot to turn the tables. Johnston’s final wood just missed the jack.

Results, Somerset Fear Cup quarter-final, St Andrews 64 Taunton Deane 49: S Sinclair, G Holborow, J Smith, M Favis 17-26; D Johns, M Frost, J Pitman, A Campbell 20-17; J Forse, A Powell, D Baker, R McMillan 27-6.

Southey Trophy quarter-final, Wessex 1 St Andrews 3 (aggregate 42-78): singles R McMillan 21-4; pairs J McMillan/S Sinclair 23-12; triples J Forse, A Powell, M Favis 12-14; fours D Baker, M Frost, J Pitman, A Campbell 22-12.

DRT League: St Andrews 42 (1) Long Ashton 57 (9): D Johns, K Cromey, G Holborow, A Campbell 15-15; S Churchill, J Webb, J Bishop, J Pitman 12-18; J Andrews, M Bailey, J Forse, B Mangan 15-24.

St Andrews 44 (0) Clevedon Prom 60 (10): W O’Sullivan, M Bailey, G Holborow, A Campbell 13-22; J Webb, M Pattenden, M Frost, D Baker 14-15.

Men’s Somerset County League, Div 1N, St Andrews A 68 (2) Chew Stoke A 71 (10): J Keay, N Bassett, A McMillan, G Wride 16-21; T Wyatt, R Venn, D Hurst, D Johnston 24-20; A Lay, R Flaxman, D Favis, S Stocker 28-30.

Div 2N, Ashcombe A 87 (12) St Andrews B 36 (0): D Reynolds, J Fenn, R Brereton, G Cooper 14-28; P Smart, M Goddard, K Uglow, A Ware 8-28; C Andrews, G Sims, A Cooper, C Howard 14-31.