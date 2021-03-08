St Andrews set for mid-April restart

Published: 3:00 PM March 8, 2021

St Andrews Bowls Club are eagerly anticipating the start of a new outdoor bowls season next month.

After a whole year in which they have had very little bowling,due to the coronavirus pandemic, the current government ruling is that outdoor sport can be played from March 29.

However, the outdoor season for most clubs will not start until mid-April and in the case of St Andrews, the weekend of April 17-18.

Since March last year, bowls has been severely restricted with all outdoor competitions, except in-club matches, cancelled and the current indoor season at St Andrews lasted just four weeks before the green had to be closed.

When bowls starts again, players will have been inactive for nearly six months, resulting in massive loss of revenue to clubs through match fees. Government grants issued through local councils have kept most ticking over financially.

You may also want to watch:

On the St Andrews website, several players have put their names down already for the opening matches, even though they are more than a month away.

Still to be played are the finals of the indoor club championships for the 2019-2020 season and the hope is they can take place as soon as indoor bowls is allowed.

Club captain Brian Reeves has named Richard Venn, one of the club’s best-known characters, as his vice-captain outdoors. By a coincidence, Richard’s wife Carolina, one of the top women players, will be ladies’ vice-captain to Margaret Wride.

St Andrews men will have to hit the ground running, because their first Weston & District Over-60s League match, against Burnham-on-Sea, is on Thursday, April 22, just five days after they open.

*The funeral of St Andrews life member Jim Warren has been arranged for Tuesday, March 16 (11.30am) at Weston Crematorium.

Numbers will be restricted mainly to family, but the cortege will start from the bowling club, where members will be able to pay their respects to Jim. The service will be broadcast on videolink.

St Andrews Bowls Club always welcomes new members and those new to bowling will enjoy free membership for their first year. Anyone interested can contact Brian Reeves on 01934 519416 or email breeves@sky.com.