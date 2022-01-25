St Andrews Bowling Club continue t00 per cent start to season

St Andrews Bowling Club kept up their 100 per cent record in both the Wessex and Somerset County leagues with two victories at the weekend.

The Saints beat Clarrie Dunbar by eight shots on Saturday in the county league to clinch their place in the end-of-season play-offs for the title.

This was despite fielding a much-depleted team in which Chris Curtis, son of club treasurer Ken, made his debut.

Their match-winners were Larry Fisher, Don Bailey, Ken Curtis and skip Dave Fairhurst, who scored 12 shots without reply in the final last six ends to finish 21 ahead.

Saints’ away rinks made a big contribution, doing well to lose by only a total of five.

On Sunday in the Wessex League, the away rinks were on form again, winning by a combined total of 30 shots as St Andrews harvested all 16 points against Purnell.

Graham Millard, Martin Ford, Steve Browning and Darrell Johnston were the stars, scoring seven on the last end at Purnell to win by 23.

Barrie Forse and his men finished seven ahead there, while, at home, Phil Villis won comfortably and Jack Angove scored five on the final three ends to make ir a full house of rink points. Mike Fry made his Wessex debut on Angove’s rink.

The St Andrews Association of Bowling Clubs is holding their AGM this Sunday at 10.30am and all indoor members are invited.

Wessex League: St Andrews 95 (16 points), Purnell 52 (0pts). Home – T Wyatt, D Holborow, K Curtis, P Villis 26-12; L Fisher, M Fry, D Fairhurst, J Angove 18-16. Away – G Millard, M Ford, S Browning, D Johnston 31-8; R Venn, J Keay, D Bailey, B Forse 23-16.

Somerset County League: St Andrews 76, Clarrie Dunbar 68. Home – L Fisher, D Bailey, K Curtis, D Fairhurst 27-6; C Curtis, R Stone, G Wride, P Villis 14-22. Away – G Millard, M Ford, S Browning, D Johnston 20-22; M Campbell, J Keay, R Venn, B Forse 15-18.

Somerset county men’s singles – B Forse (St Andrews) 21, C Takle (Taunton Deane) 12.

National men’s over-60 fours – M Campbell, D Bailey, B Forse, P Villis (St Andrews) 22, D Horton, A Williams, C Day, M Reeve (Taunton Deane) 3.