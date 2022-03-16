St Andrews cruise into Wessex League play-off quarter-finals

The St Andrews team who finished runners-up to Clevedon on Sunday in the final of the Somerset county women's indoor two-rink championship. From left, Jane Smith, Mo Millard, Judy Forse, Ann Campbell, Sue Sinclair (captain), Carolina Venn, Audrey Powell, Maureen Frost. - Credit: Jim Keay

A season of success continued for St Andrews as they cruised into the Wessex League play-off quarter-finals with two teams qualifying for the national finals.

The only disappointment was defeat for their gallant women’s team in the final of the county double-rink championship against Clevedon.

In the Wessex League last-16, Saints expected a tough match against Swindon Westlecot.

But their home rinks were dominant from the start and they opened up a big lead, which the visitors could do nothing about.

The home teams skipped by Phil Villis and Lee Stocker won by a total of 40 shots.

Away skip Jack Angow, facing world indoor number 17 Scott Edwards, recovered from dropping a first-end seven to be only six behind when Westlecot conceded with one end left.

Darrell Johnston’s away rink had a tremendous seven-shot victory over a very strong quartet.

Saints have to do it all again on Sunday, this time against Worcestershire side Malvern Hills, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

The women’s team suffered a blow in the week when star player Becky McMillan pulled out having contracted Covid.

Without her, against a Clevedon team skipped by two internationals, they battled well, but had to settle for second best.

Husband-and-wife Barrie and Judy Forse booked their places in the national finals at Nottingham with area final victories.

Barrie and Villis beat a Moonfleet team by seven in the men’s over-60 pairs, as Judy, Sue Sinclair and Ann Campbell won a tense match 18-14 against a Bridport trio.

Having been 14-6 ahead, they were pegged back to 14-13 after dropping a five, then were set to concede another four when skip Campbell got in for shot with her final wood, the second time she had done so.

Results, Somerset county women’s indoor two-rink final (Street): Clevedon 46 St Andrews 30: C Venn, M Millard, A Campbell, J Smith 17-24; J Forse, A Powell, M Frost, S Sinclair 13-22.

Wessex League last-16 play-off, St Andrews 102 Westlecot 61: home: L Fisher, R Withers, B Forse, P Villis 32-11; T Wyatt, S Angove, S Stocker, L Stocker 29-10; away: M Campbell, R Venn, D Bailey, D Johnston 19-12; M Fry, S Browning, D Fairhurst, J Angove 22-28.

National Indoor area finals, Women’s over-60 pairs (Taunton Deane): J Forse/S Sinclair (St Andrews) 9 A Bowden (Bridport) 21.

Women’s over-50 triples (Taunton Deane): J Forse, S Sinclair, A Campbell (St Andrews) 18 L Taylor (Bridport) 14.

Men’s over-60 pairs (Ilminster): B Forse/P Villis (St Andrews) 21 M Gale (Moonfleet 2000) 14.