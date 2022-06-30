St Andrews enjoy successful week at league and national level

It was another successful week for St Andrews as their men and women both notched up county league victories and three teams excelled in the national championships.

Saints men made it three successive victories in the Somerset League when they won by 28 at home to Portishead. All three rinks won, led by Jack Angove’s quartet, who dropped a four on the first end and finished 13 shots ahead.

Karen Cromey, Frid Allen and Jackie Pitman were the match-winners as Saints women beat home team Isle of Wedmore by 14 in their county league game. Pitman’s trio had a six and three fours as they won by 14.

Saints’ over-60 mixed double-rink team reached the county semi-final of the national Tony Allcock Trophy with a six-shot home victory over Congresbury.

Both rinks finished up, Darrell Johnston’s by one with a last-end two. In the semi, they will play either Yeovil or Ilminster.

Also through to the county semi-finals are the mixed fours team including Saints’ Sam Stocker and Richard Withers. They won a close clash by five shots against Barrie Forse’s all-St Andrews rink.

There was consolation for Forse the next evening when he, Brian Reeves, Gordon Wride and Darrell Johnston had a comfortable victory in the men’s senior fours against a Taunton team including two current Middleton Cup players. They will play a Bath rink in the county quarter-finals.

Three of Saints’ talented young players helped Somerset win in national junior competitions at the weekend.

Sisters Becky and Jenny McMillan were in the Amy Rose Bowl team who beat Dorset, while Sam Stocker skipped one of the Somerset rinks as the same opposition were edged out in the White Rose Trophy,

Somerset County League, St Andrews A 68 (12) Portishead 40 (0): J Keay, N Bassett, S Angove, J Angove 28-15; A Lay, A McMillan, G Wride, D Johnston 20-14; K Uglow, I Lamb, D Bailey, B Forse 20-11.

Weston & Dist Over-60 League, Victoria Saxons 115 (16) St Andrews 86 (4): L Fisher, M Goddard, D Bailey 4-25; J Fenn, R Brereton, A Ware 14-20; J Keay, N Bassett, D Hurst 18-19; D Reynolds, R Potter, B Reeves 18-14; G Cooper, A Dawes, D Favis 11-23; A Lay, A Cooper, C Howard 21-14.

Bowls England Tony Allcock Trophy, St Andrews 40 Congresbury 34: Judy Forse, Sue Sinclair, D Bailey, D Johnston 19-18; Debbie Baker, Jackie Pitman, G Wride, B Forse 21-16.

Somerset County Women’s League, Isle of Wedmore 39 (2) St Andrews 53 (10): D Johns, B Mangan, D Baker 13-12; K Cromey, F Allen, J Pitman 27-13; J Bishop, C Andrews, A Campbell 13-14.

DRT Women’s League, Yatton 63 (10) St Andrews 31 (0): F Allen, C Andrews, M Frost, D Baker 9-22; G Holborow, W O’Sullivan, B Mangan, M Favis 11-19; J Webb, J Bishop, J Pitman, A Campbell 11-23.

National championships: Champion of Champions J Amery (Taunton) 21 J Angove (St Andrews) 18; men’s singles M Reeve (Taunton Deane) 21 J Angove 7; men’s triples S Smart, J Solle, T Hemburrow (Taunton) 19 J, P & S Angove (S t Andrews) 10; mixed fours I Cracknell (Taunton Deane), F Waters (Victoria), S Stocker, R Withers (St Andrews) 16 R McMillan, J Pitman, B Forse, D Johnston (St Andrews) 11; men’s senior fours B Reeves, G Wride, B Forse, D Johnston (St Andrews) 16 A Kirk, S Smart, J Solle, T Hemburrow (Taunton) 6.