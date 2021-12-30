News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

St Andrews endure mixed success in National Indoor Championships

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM December 30, 2021
Barrie Forse in bowling action at St Andrews.

Barrie Forse in bowling action at St Andrews. - Credit: St Andrews BC

A bowls club saw their players have mixed fortunes in National Indoor Championships during the week leading up to Christmas.

St Andrews’ Phil Villis, deputising for the injured Darrell Johnston, and Barrie Forse picked up the opening win with a 21-13 victory against Ilminster’s Matt Hamilton and his partner in the men’s pairs.

One or two accurate firing shots from skip Villis helped his team get over the line.

A long trip to Minehead for Villis, Johnston and Forse followed which proved to be unsuccessful as the over-50 triples fell to a narrow 15-13 defeat to Ed Moulder’s team on a very heavy rink.

The big match that everyone at St Andrews is looking forward to is at 10am next Monday when two teams of Saints members clash in the national fours championship.

Denis Holborow, Villis, Johnston and Forse play Craig Walker, Sam Stocker, Lee Stocker and Richard Withers for a place in the area semi-final.

Most Read

  1. 1 Retail premises could become a home: Planning applications
  2. 2 Woodspring Priory: The trials and tribulations
  3. 3 Police urge households to stay alert after 14 burglaries
  1. 4 Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book
  2. 5 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 6 Jobs fair announced to help redundant Argos staff
  4. 7 Rope hanging from Christmas lights prompts emergency response
  5. 8 Weston woman lost FIVE STONE - and is now premier league netball player!
  6. 9 PICTURES: Scores turn out for Weston's Christmas Cracker 10k
  7. 10 Weston CC end successful 2021 campaign with end of season awards
Bowls
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston Grand Pier.

Avon and Somerset Police

Woman dies after being struck by ad board on Weston Grand Pier

Carrington Walker

person
Jonny landed the role of Passenger in Doctor Who after a friend sent him a Facebook advertisement.

TV

Weston man lands Doctor Who role after answering Facebook ad

Carrington Walker

person
MoD weapons testing site St Thomas Head Weston-super-Mare North Somerset

Exclusive

REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Police

Investigation underway as multiple women report man following them

Carrington Walker

person