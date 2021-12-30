St Andrews endure mixed success in National Indoor Championships

A bowls club saw their players have mixed fortunes in National Indoor Championships during the week leading up to Christmas.

St Andrews’ Phil Villis, deputising for the injured Darrell Johnston, and Barrie Forse picked up the opening win with a 21-13 victory against Ilminster’s Matt Hamilton and his partner in the men’s pairs.

One or two accurate firing shots from skip Villis helped his team get over the line.

A long trip to Minehead for Villis, Johnston and Forse followed which proved to be unsuccessful as the over-50 triples fell to a narrow 15-13 defeat to Ed Moulder’s team on a very heavy rink.

The big match that everyone at St Andrews is looking forward to is at 10am next Monday when two teams of Saints members clash in the national fours championship.

Denis Holborow, Villis, Johnston and Forse play Craig Walker, Sam Stocker, Lee Stocker and Richard Withers for a place in the area semi-final.