St Andrews Bowls Club hold brilliant national indoor fours championship
Eight top bowlers from St Andrews clashed in the national indoor fours championship on Monday and the match lived up to expectations with some brilliant bowls.
Watched by a healthy crowd of spectators, Sam and Lee Stocker, Craig Walker and Richard Withers beat Si Angove, Dave Fairhurst, Phil Villis and Barrie Forse by 11 shots.
Forse’s quartet held the edge in the early stages, building a 6-2 lead after six of the 18 ends.
Then the momentum swung, with the Withers team scoring 12 shots in the next six ends to build a handsome lead.
A three gave Forse's team some hope, but the extra consistency of their opponents proved decisive and when they scored a five on the 14th end, it was all over.
The winners will be at home to an Ilminster four in the area semi-final.
Craig Walker was playing his first game for more than two months following a back injury then a heart procedure. Despite fatigue, he played several crucial woods for the winners.
Forse had a surprisingly easy win over Clarrie Dunbar’s John Freeman in the county singles, winning 21-4.
National championship results: Men’s Fours – S Angove, D Fairhurst, P Villis, B Forse (St Andrews) 9, S Stocker, C Walker, L Stocker, R Withers (St Andrews) 20. Men’s Triples – D Winmill, S Barnard, J Amery (Taunton Vivary) 18, T Wyatt, B Forse, P Villis (St Andrews) 8.
County championship results: Men’s Singles – B Forse (St Andrews) 21, J Freeman (Clarrie Dunbar) 4. Men’s Triples – D Holborow, B Forse, P Villis 20, S Smart, T Hemburrow, J Solle (Taunton Vivary) 9.