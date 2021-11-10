St Andrews men and women both win in EIBA National Club Championships

St Andrews women and men both registered impressive victories on Saturday in their respective EIBA national club championships.

The women completed a clean sweep of all four rinks against Minehead in the Yetton Trophy when Sue Sinclair’s away rink, two behind, finished with a four.

Becky McMillan’s away quartet were never down, while the home rinks, in which Jude Alder made her debut, won by a total of 23 shots.

Saints men’s Denny Cup tie against Taunton Vivary was very close for much of the game and they were one down overall at halfway. However, Simon Angove’s home four were in outstanding form and won by 26 shots.

That gave the other rinks some leeway. Phil Villis’s home four fought back well from six down to lose by one and both away teams did well to win narrowly.

You may also want to watch:

Yetton Trophy: St Andrews 94, Minehead 63. Home – M Millard, B Goddard, M Frost, A Campbell 31-15; C Venn, J Alder, B Huggett, J Smith 20-13. Away – T Webb, B Mangan, A Powell, S Sinclair 21-19; J Forse, G Holborow, M Bailey, R McMillan 22-16.

Denny Cup: St Andrews 88, Taunton Vivary 58. Home – T Wyatt, R Venn, D Fairhurst, P Villis 19-20; M Ford, G Wride, J Angove, S Angove 34-8. Away – K Uglow, J Keay, K Curtis, L Stocker 16-14; M Campbell, D Bailey, D Johnston, B Forse 19-16.

Egham Trophy: Ilminster 83, St Andrews 65. Home – Tiffany Webb, Gloria Holborow, J Angove, P Villis 12-25; Jill Bishop, Ann Campbell, D Fairhurst, S Stocker 18-23. Away – Mo Millard, Audrey Powell, D Johnston, B Forse 14-22; Judy Forse, Sue Sinclair, K Curtis, C Walker/J Keay 21-13.

National Men’s Pairs: D Johnston/B Forse (St Andrews) 19, J Cooksley/T de Giovanni (Victoria, Street) 14.

National Mixed Pairs – J Hembery/AN Other (North Petherton) 17, R McMillan/B Forse (St Andrews) 19.

Mixed friendly: Bridgwater 28, St Andrews 40. D Reynolds, S Perren, T Coleman, A Cooper 26-9; Jenny Webb, Wendy Coleman, R Brereton, D Bailey 15-19.