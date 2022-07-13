St Andrews men make it four wins in a row in Somerset County League

Levi Hembrow, Anthony Page and Simon Angove receiving the Winscombe Triples trophy from the sponsors Avoncrop Amenity Products. - Credit: St Andrews Bowls Club

St Andrews Bowls Club men made it four successive wins in the Somerset County League when they won by 18 shots at Clevedon B on Saturday.

On a tricky green in hot sunshine, Barrie Forse’s rink romped home by 18 shots, while Darrell Johnston’s quartet, three down after 16 of the 21 ends, finished well to win by seven.

It was also a good weekend for Saints women, who began their county Fear Cup campaign with a comfortable home win over Winscombe.

Newcomers Debbie Johns and Clare Andrews made their Fear debuts as St Andrews finished up on all three rinks, led by Becky McMillan’s 36-9 scoreline. They are at home to Taunton in the next round tomorrow (Friday).

Saints men suffered a surprise defeat on a very difficult green against Eastover Park in the county Turnbull Cup and also went out of the North Somerset 4 Dimensions at Victoria, despite a valiant win by their four.

The team, skipped by Richard Withers, let slip a 13-2 lead to lose on the last end against Clevedon in the area semi-final of the Bowls England mixed fours.

Saints’ Simon Angove partnered Anthony Page (Congresbury) and Ilminster’s Levi Hembrow to win the popular Winscombe Triples on Sunday.

His clubmate Darrell Johnston, Graham Millard and Phil Villis (Banwell) finished fourth of the 24 teams.

Somerset women’s Fear Cup: St Andrews 85, Winscombe 39. J Forse, A Powell, D Baker, R McMillan 36-9; G Holborow, C Andrews, J Smith, M Favis 21-11; D Johns, J Bishop, J Pitman, A Campbell 28-19.

Somerset men’s County League: Div 1 North – Clevedon B 54 (2pts), St Andrews 72 (10pts). D Holborow, A Cooper, D Hurst, D Johnston 23-16; J Keay, R Flaxman, S Angove, S Stocker 19-26; K Uglow, D Favis, G Wride, B Forse 30-12.

Div 2 North – St Andrews B 35 (2pts), Clevedon Prom B 84 (10pts). P Smart, J Fenn, C Andrews, G Cooper 4-42; L Fisher, M Forse, J Ling, A Dawes 8-29; R Grimes, D Reynolds, M Dew, R Potter 23-13.

North Somerset men’s 4 Dimensions: Victoria 3, St Andrews 1. Singles S Angove 11-21. Pairs J Angove/S Stocker 10-23; Triples J Keay, B Forse, D Johnston 10-19. Fours T Wyatt, G Cooper, D Holborow, D Hurst 24-18.

Somerset men’s Turnbull Cup: Eastover Park 84, St Andrews 73. B Forse, R Venn, D Hurst, D Johnston 18-32; K Uglow, R Potter, K Curtis, S Angove 21-14; C Curtis, D Favis, D Bailey, S Stocker 13-19; R Brereton, G Cooper, G Wride, J Angove 21-19.

Weston & Dist Over-60s League: Clarence Blues 101 (15pts), St Andrews 84 (5pts). L Fisher, R Flaxman, D Bailey 16-16; J Fenn, R Potter, G Wride 19-8; R Brereton, N Bassett, B Reeves 7-26; R Venn, D Hurst, B Forse 13-14; D Holborow, A Cooper, K Curtis 13-23; G Cooper, J Ling, D Favis 16-14.

Bowls England competitions: Mixed Fours Imogen Cracknell (Taunton Deane), Fiona Waters (Victoria), S Stocker, R Withers (St Andrews) 14, Laura Holden, N Westlake, N Pearce, Stef Branfield (Clevedon) 16. Tony Allcock Trophy Judy Forse, Sue Sinclair, D Bailey, D Johnston; Debbie Baker, Jackie Pitman, G Wride, B Forse (St Andrews) 29, Ilminster 41.