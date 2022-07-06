St Andrews players bidding for national championships success

Phil Warren holding the club flag with president Tony Lay and other officials - Credit: Don Bailey

A few St Andrews players are bidding for the latter stages of national championships.

Jack Angove and Richard Withers, partnered by Imogen Cracknell (Taunton Deane) and Fiona Waters (Victoria), are at home to a star-studded quartet from Clevedon in the area semi-final of the Bowls England mixed fours.

The Clevedon team includes national women’s singles champion Stef Branfield and her England team-mate Laura Holden.

An area final spot is also at stake in the men’s senior fours, as Saints’ Brian Reeves, Gordon Wride, Barrie Forse and Darrell Johnston face another Clevedon team on July 16 after a comfortable home win over Bath in the quarter-final.

And the over-60 mixed double-rink team host Ilminster tonight (Thursday) for a place in the area final of the national Tony Allcock Trophy.

Brothers Jack and Si Angove have reached their third successive national family pairs area final and their opponents on a neutral green will again be Ilminster siblings Levi and Kirsty Hembrow.

On Sunday, the Angove brothers teamed up with Fiona Waters to win the Clarence open triples tournament, winning all their matches.

There was similar success recently for Maureen Frost, Jackie Pitman and Ann Campbell, who were unbeaten as they won the Isle of Wedmore ladies’ open triples.

Saints lost out in two matches ruined by the weather, at Winscombe in the Presidents’ Shield and in the Over-60 Cup at Burnham, where incessant rain limited the game to only 12 of 18 scheduled ends.

But the three McMillan women, mum Marie and daughters Becky and Jenny, played together for the first time this season as St Andrews won a mixed friendly at local rivals Banwell.

Results, Weston & Dist Over-60s KO Cup, Burnham 74 St Andrews 56 (12 ends, rain): R Brereton, N Bassett, B Reeves 9-13; K Uglow, R Flaxman, D Bailey 7-17; D Reynolds, R Potter, G Wride 9-14; A Lay, R Venn, C Howard 7-11; G Cooper, M Goddard, D Favis 12-15; A Cooper, D Hurst, D Johnston 12-4.

Presidents’ Shield, Winscombe 101 St Andrews 68 (15 ends, wind and rain): A Cooper, D Hurst, D Johnston 16-18; L Fisher, D Holborow, D Bailey 11-10; A Lay, R Brereton, B Forse 13-10; G Sims, D Johns, D Favis 6-26; C Andrews, A Dawes, J Keay 12-19; P Smart, R Potter, G Wride 10-18.

Women’s friendly, Portishead 44 St Andrews 46: J Andrews, J Forse, J Pitman 18-13; M Wride, C Andrews, B Mangan 16-13; J Webb, D Baker, M Favis 12-18.

Mixed friendly, Banwell 46 St Andrews 62: Marie McMillan, A Cooper, D Favis 17-11; D Reynolds, G Cooper, Jenny McMillan 14-19; R Potter, R Venn, D Johnston 19-5; L Fisher, T Wyatt, Becky McMillan 12-11.

Tour game, St Andrews 59 Gilfach Goch 80: P Smart, M Forse, N Bassett, G Cooper 19-18; D Reynolds, D Holborow, D Hurst 15-26; A Lay, R Grimes, R Potter, D Fairhurst 12-21; C Curtis, J Ling, A Cooper, K Curtis 13-15.

National championships: men’s senior fours county quarter-final: B Reeves, G Wride, B Forse, D Johnston (St Andrews) 24 J Boseley, S Sherlock, R Crouch, G Symonds (Bath) 11; family pairs county semi-final J & S Angove (St Andrews) w/o R & C Doughty (Chew Stoke/Bath) scr.