St Andrews qualify for Wessex League knockout stages after beating North Wilts

St Andrews qualified for the knockout stages of the Wessex League for the first time with a battling display in their final group match on Sunday.

They needed to take a minimum of three points against North Wilts, their rivals for the Central Division runners-up spot, and they went one better despite losing the game by nine shots.

It was a close-run thing all the way through. Saints were banking on their home rinks and, despite a couple of hiccups, Tim Wyatt, Andy McMillan and Sam and Lee Stocker won by five to get the first two points.

However, the other home four, skipped by Phil Villis, trailed for much of the game. They drew level with two ends left, giving Saints hope of at least one more point, but lost by four.

That meant one of the away rinks had to come up with the vital point. Although Si Angove’s rink lost heavily, a great team performance by Graham Millard, octogenarians Richard Venn and Don Bailey and skip Darrell Johnston kept their opponents at arm’s length throughout to win by seven and put Saints through.

They won’t know their opponents in the knockout stage until after the Wessex League AGM on Sunday.

Captain Denis Holborow said: “We don’t care who they are, it’s just great to get through.”

This is a big week for St Andrews in the national individual competitions as Judy Forse, Sue Sinclair and Becky McMillan play Moonfleet in the area final of the women’s triples at Ilminster on Saturday (10am).

At the same time and place, Darrell Johnston, Don Bailey, Phil Villis and Barrie Forse take on a team from Dorchester in the men’s over-60 fours.

Results, Wessex League: North Wilts 79 (12 points) St Andrews 70 (4): Home: T Wyatt, A McMillan, S Stocker, L Stocker 21-16; L Fisher, S Browning, D Fairhurst, P Villis 16-20. Away: G Millard, R Venn, D Bailey, D Johnston 19-12; M Fry, M Ford, B Forse, S Angove 14-31.

National Family Fours area final: J & S Angove (St Andrews) 11 A & R Nash (Moonfleet) 18.

Mixed friendly, North Petherton 51 St Andrews 49: M Dew, A Frost, A Dawes, G Cooper 15-22; Jenny Webb, R Potter, T Coleman, A Cooper 24-10; C Robinson, Wendy Coleman, R Brereton, Maureen Frost 10-19.