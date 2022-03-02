News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

St Andrews qualify for Wessex League knockout stages after beating North Wilts

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM March 2, 2022
Barrie Forse in bowling action for St Andrews.

Barrie Forse in bowling action for St Andrews. - Credit: St Andrews BC

St Andrews qualified for the knockout stages of the Wessex League for the first time with a battling display in their final group match on Sunday.

They needed to take a minimum of three points against North Wilts, their rivals for the Central Division runners-up spot, and they went one better despite losing the game by nine shots.

It was a close-run thing all the way through. Saints were banking on their home rinks and, despite a couple of hiccups, Tim Wyatt, Andy McMillan and Sam and Lee Stocker won by five to get the first two points.

However, the other home four, skipped by Phil Villis, trailed for much of the game. They drew level with two ends left, giving Saints hope of at least one more point, but lost by four.

That meant one of the away rinks had to come up with the vital point. Although Si Angove’s rink lost heavily, a great team performance by Graham Millard, octogenarians Richard Venn and Don Bailey and skip Darrell Johnston kept their opponents at arm’s length throughout to win by seven and put Saints through.

They won’t know their opponents in the knockout stage until after the Wessex League AGM on Sunday. 

Captain Denis Holborow said: “We don’t care who they are, it’s just great to get through.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Do not approach' missing Weston man, say police
  2. 2 Man injured after fight in Weston supermarket car park
  3. 3 How to support Ukraine from Weston
  1. 4 Defibrillator stolen from Worle - and another damaged
  2. 5 Asda recalls items of children's clothing due safety concerns
  3. 6 MPs call for change to UK refugee policy
  4. 7 Worlebury 'plants a tree for the Jubilee'
  5. 8 When you can see the International Space Station in the coming weeks
  6. 9 Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children
  7. 10 Demonstration held in Weston calls for Ukrainian solidarity

This is a big week for St Andrews in the national individual competitions as Judy Forse, Sue Sinclair and Becky McMillan play Moonfleet in the area final of the women’s triples at Ilminster on Saturday (10am).

At the same time and place, Darrell Johnston, Don Bailey, Phil Villis and Barrie Forse take on a team from Dorchester in the men’s over-60 fours.

Results, Wessex League: North Wilts 79 (12 points) St Andrews 70 (4): Home: T Wyatt, A McMillan, S Stocker, L Stocker 21-16; L Fisher, S Browning, D Fairhurst, P Villis 16-20. Away: G Millard, R Venn, D Bailey, D Johnston 19-12; M Fry, M Ford, B Forse, S Angove 14-31.

National Family Fours area final: J & S Angove (St Andrews) 11 A & R Nash (Moonfleet) 18. 

Mixed friendly, North Petherton 51 St Andrews 49: M Dew, A Frost, A Dawes, G Cooper 15-22; Jenny Webb, R Potter, T Coleman, A Cooper 24-10; C Robinson, Wendy Coleman, R Brereton, Maureen Frost 10-19.

Bowls
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

M5 junction 21 to 22 south GSV

Air ambulance called to M5 crash between Weston and Burnham

Paul Jones

person
 Police are investigating the death of a woman in an ASDA car park in Highbridge.

Avon and Somerset Police

Police appeal after woman killed at Highbridge Asda car park

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Paul Jones

person
Sandford 49 homes plan AI PAD Design

Plan for 49 new homes in village submitted

Paul Jones

person