St Andrews Bowls Club enjoy successful weekend after victory in three competitions

All smiles for St Andrews Bowls Club Men as they pick up the delayed 2019-20 Somerset County League championship. - Credit: Don Bailey

St Andrews Bowling Club are on the crest of a wave after a weekend of success in three competitions.

Highlight was the victory by their men’s team in the postponed final of the 2019-20 Somerset County League championship on Sunday.

Facing a tall order against Taunton Deane on Deane’s green, they raced into an early lead and were pegged back.

But, thanks to victories by the rinks of Phil Villis and Lee Stocker, they had a six-shot advantage with two more rinks to finish.

After Jack Angove’s four had dropped a last-end one, Darrell Johnston’s team faced a nail-biting final two ends.

However, the clock ticked past the four-hour time limit on the penultimate end and the two scored by Deane on that did not affect the result as no more play was possible.

This was the second time in six years that Saints had won the league title. They are in contention to win it again this season.

Indoor captain Denis Holborow (left) receiving the league championship trophy from county indoor president Mike Beale. - Credit: Don Bailey

Indoor captain Denis Holborow said afterwards, “It was a great win. I would like to thank our players and great supporters.”

The men’s and women’s double-fours teams both won comfortably in their respective county competitions. An outstanding performance by Jane Smith’s home rink set up a 29-shot win over Taunton.

Becky McMillan’s away rink came back from nine down after 15 ends to finish two ahead.

Two sixes helped Lee Stocker’s home four beat their Clevedon visitors by 12 overall in the men’s event.

Away, Richard Withers lost by six to some outstanding play from Clevedon skip Simon Fuidge.

Saints’ Becky McMillan and Barrie Forse edged into the area final of the national mixed pairs with an extra-end victory over Ilminster’s outstanding youngster Oli Collins and his grandmother partner.

Somerset County League 2019-20 Final: Taunton Deane 72, St Andrews 75. G Millard, J Keay, D Fairhurst, J Angove 14-24; T Wyatt, D Holborow, B Forse, D Johnston 12-21; R Venn, S Browning, R Withers, L Stocker 18-15; M Campbell, D Bailey, S Stocker, P Villis 31-12.

Somerset Men’s Double-Fours Championship: St Andrews 44, Clevedon 32. Home – B Forse, D Fairhurst, P Villis, L Stocker 30-12. Away – G Millard, D Bailey, S Stocker, R Withers 14-20.

Somerset Women’s Double-Fours Championship: St Andrews 58, Taunton 29. Home – C Venn, M Millard, M Frost, J Smith 34-7. Away – J Forse, A Powell, S Sinclair, R McMillan 24-22.

National individual championship: Men’s Over-60 Pairs – D Holborow/D Johnston (St Andrews) 24, C Robinson/K Hamilton (Ilminster)

14. Mixed Pairs – O Collins & partner (Ilminster) 14, R McMillan/B Forse (St Andrews 15 (after extra end).

Men’s Over-50 Triples – M Campbell, K Uglow, A Steer (St Andrews) 13, K Burt, A Stone, T Foxwell (Taunton Deane) 19.