Perfect St Andrews win every game to win Autumn Bowls Festival for third time

Published: 5:00 PM October 26, 2021

The St Andrews team who won the TLH Autumn Bowls Festival at Torquay from top row, left to right, Graham Millard and Jim Keay. Bottom row from left to right, Mo Millard and Audrey Powell. - Credit: St Andrews Bowls Club

St Andrews members Graham and Mo Millard, Audrey Powell and Jim Keay won the Autumn Bowls Festival at TLH Torquay recently.

They were the only team of 24 to win all six matches, taking the trophy for the third time.

Lee Stocker put in another dominant performance as his rink earned St Andrews a comfortable victory over Victoria (Street) in the first round of the Denny Cup national inter-club championship on Saturday.



Stocker, his son Sam, Craig Walker and Jim Keay scored ten shots in the last three ends to win by 19.



Phil Villis’s other home rink finished equally as strongly with seven in the final three to win by that margin.

The two away rinks battled well throughout and both lost by just one on the last end.



Saints play either Taunton Deane or Taunton Vivary in the next round.



On Sunday, St Andrews put up an excellent performance in the national mixed Top Club away to powerful Ilminster, but suffered narrow defeats in four of the five disciplines to go out of the competition.



After Barrie Forse had won a terrific singles battle by three shots to give Saints their first points, Rebecca McMillan and Sam Stocker took England player Kirsty Hembrow and her brother Levi all the way before losing the pairs by two.



With three ends left in the triples and fours, Saints’ victory prospects looked promising. But the four, who had led for most of their game, dropped two late threes, while the triple went down by six.



Denny Cup first round: St Andrews 83, Victoria (Street) 59. Home – C Walker, J Keay, S Stocker, L Stocker 28-9; G Millard, K Curtis, D Fairhurst, P Villis 25-16. Away – M Campbell, T Wyatt, A McMillan, D Johnston 14-15; K Uglow, R Venn, J Angove, B Forse 18-19.



Top Club first round: Ilminster 14pts, St Andrews 2pts. Two-Wood Singles – Women: Carolina Venn 12-21. Men: B Forse 21-18. Pairs – Rebecca McMillan/S Stocker 16-18. Triples – Audrey Powell, D Johnston, P Villis 10-16. Fours – Sue Sinclair, Ann Campbell, J Keay, R Withers 12-16.