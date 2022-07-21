St Andrews hold firm to beat Taunton in Somerset county Fear Cup

St Andrews women withstood a strong fightback by visitors Taunton to beat them by six shots in the Somerset Fear Cup on Friday.

In the last six years, Saints have won the cup twice and been runners-up twice, but they were taken all the way by Taunton, having been 10 shots ahead for much of the match.

That lead was reduced to just three when a couple of home rinks dropped a total of seven shots on the penultimate end. But Ann Campbell’s losing rink, nine down at one stage, battled back well to help keep Taunton at bay, as the two winning home teams both scored twos on the final end to ease the pressure.

Without stalwart lead Carolina Venn and with newcomers Debbie Johns and Clare Andrews, Saints women have done well so far. They visit Bridgwater in the next round tomorrow (Friday).

The men's four suffered a massive disappointment in the Somerset County Championship semi-finals at Portishead on Sunday, losing on the extra end to a Bath team with three Middleton Cup players.

Barrie Forse, Darrell Johnston, Sam Stocker and Richard Withers began well and led 6-1 after four of the 18 ends.

It was close after that and 13-13 after 14 ends, before a four for Bath on the next swung the game in their favour and they were ahead by four going into the last end.

In an astonishing turnaround Saints, needing four to force the extra end, were holding seven shots, with just the Bath skip’s last wood to come.

He appeared to bowl it too wide, but it hit a side wood and reduced the deficit to four, meaning an extra end.

Bath took the shot early on in the end and held onto it, leaving Saints and their supporters deflated.

There was further disappointment on a baking hot afternoon as Forse, Johnston and clubmates Brian Reeves and Andy McMillan lost the men’s senior fours semi-final to a Clevedon team.

Results, Somerset Fear Cup, St Andrews 56 Taunton Vivary 50: D Johns, J Bishop, J Pitman, A Campbell 13-17; G Holborow, C Andrews, S Sinclair, M Favis 20-14; M McMillan, A Powell, D Baker, R McMillan 23-19.

Weston & District, men’s over-60s, Winscombe 109 (14) St Andrews 91 (6): G Sims, R Venn, A McMillan 17-16; J Fenn, A Cooper, D Favis 23-20; A Lay, C Howard, A Ware 14-18; R Brereton, R Flaxman, D Bailey 14-13; L Fisher, J Keay, D Hurst 14-23; D Reynolds, R Potter, B Reeves 9-32.

Somerset County League Div 2N, St Andrews B 49 (2) Isle of Wedmore B 66 (10): L Fisher, M Dew, R Potter, G Cooper 15-20; P Smart, G Sims, R Brereton, M Goddard 16-29; D Reynolds, N Bassett, A Cooper, A Ware 18-17.

Mixed tourists match, St Andrews 59 Bryn 115: R Grimes, Sue Churchill, P Smart, R Brereton 14-21; D Reynolds, Jane Andrews, Karen Cromey, Debbie Baker 11-23; M Howe (guest), Jenny Webb, M Force, Derek Johns 11-24; Margaret Tovey, M Dew, Debbie Johns, A Cooper 11-25; Wendy O’Sullivan, Charlie Andrews, C Howe (guest), M Goddard 12-17.

Somerset County Championship semi-finals, men’s fours: A Taylor, K Rowden, D Taylor, C Doughty (Bath) 19 B Forse, D Johnston, S Stocker, R Withers (St Andrews) 18 (extra end); men’s senior fours: N Westlake, N Bradley, M Davis, D Brightman (Clevedon) 24 B Reeves, A McMillan, B Forse, D Johnston (St Andrews) 14.