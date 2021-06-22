St George Easton-in-Gordano promotion 'reflects tireless committee work'

Published: 1:00 PM June 22, 2021

St George Easton In Gordano celebrate promotion back to the Somerset County Football League for the first time since 2016. - Credit: David James

St George Easton-in-Gordano winning promotion back to the Somerset League after an absence of five years is 'a reflection of the tireless amount of work the committee do behind the scenes' according to manager Jim Williams.

After taking the difficult decision to withdraw from Division One following the 2015-16 season, the club undertook a rebuilding process with the club's Weston & District League side becoming the flagship team for the club.

Under the stewardship of David James, St George EIG won promotion to Division One before securing the Weston & District League title in 2019, however the club were unsuccessful in their bid to return to the County League owing to ground requirements.

Unfortunately the pandemic cut short the 2019-20 season and current manager Williams was appointed at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Williams clearly outlined his intention to bring County League football back to Court Hay and the club started strongly, taking maximum points from their opening seven games before lockdown once again cast doubt on the season.

You may also want to watch:

Disappointingly, the team were unable to continue their fine form post-lockdown and were beaten by a strong Worle side in the first game back.

Injuries to key players, an intense run of games, and a 1-0 home defeat against a very good Portishead A side, saw Williams’ men lose their stranglehold on the league.

A further defeat at Clapton at the end of April saw the team slip to third in the league before Worle came back from two goals down to secure a point in early May.

That result left Williams and his team needing to take maximum points from their remaining four games to pip Clapton-in-Gordano to the runner-up position.

A walkover against Shipham, followed by victories at home to Nailsea United A and Clevedon United KV set up an epic encounter at Uphill Castle Reserves.

But going into the game, promotion had been confirmed subject to achieving second spot.

And on a hot afternoon, it was Uphill who had the bit between their teeth, racing to a 4-1 lead after just 16 minutes.

Knowing what was at stake, the St George team, driven on by captain Tom Bell, slowly clawed the game back.

Matthew Willcox, who had scored the first goal for the club, turned provider for Lewis Bisacre to add to his tally in the 25th minute.

The division’s golden boot winner then added his second and the team's third on 41 minutes.

Pulling the game back just before half time gave Williams real belief that the team had the capability to go and get the win needed.

Substitute Connor Hartley got the equaliser, on his debut, on 66 minutes before Bisacre secured his hat-trick and swung the tie in 73rd minute.

With Uphill pushing, Bisacre wrapped up the points with his fourth in stoppage time, sparking the celebrations from the St George bench and visiting crowd.

St George Easton In Gordano manager Jim Williams led the club to promotion to the Somerset County League in his first season in charge. - Credit: St George Easton In Gordano

“The lads have done brilliantly to be fair, they knew what was at stake and in the early stages of the game there were a few nerves;” said Williams.

“Uphill had a little bit of quality in their squad and were causing us a few issues, but we managed to claw ourselves back into the game, and Lewis Bisacre showed why he is the best striker in the division, adding the goals when it was needed most."

Reflecting on the season overall, Williams added: “It has been a long campaign with the stop-start, however the players have been magnificent all year. We were clear in our objectives at the start of the season and the players have been fully on board with that throughout the entire club.

“The committee have also been fantastic and, whilst the players have enjoyed the result, the promotion is a reflection of the tireless amount of work the committee do behind the scenes.

“I was fortunate enough to inherit a good side from DJ [David James] and all of the boys involved across the season have played their part in this success."

Chairman Matt Young declared: “This is a great day for the club. I would have liked it to have been wrapped up in a less stressful manner, however you cannot take any credit away from the boys, they have worked hard this season and deserve the plaudits."

Committee member Alfie Tricks, who controls the finances of the club and manages the reserve side, experienced the late season drama first hand when he was called in to cover the goalkeeping crisis.

He said: “Having sat in the dressing room with the boys as part of the playing squad you can clearly see the togetherness and drive they have. They have done marvellous in getting the club back to where we belong in the County League.”