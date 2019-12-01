Speedway: Stoneman agrees return to Somerset Rebels

Nathan Stoneman (blue) gives chase (pic Haggis Hartmann) Archant

Nathan Stoneman has become the third member of the 2019 Somerset Rebels play-off semi-final side to confirm his place in their line-up for the 2020 season.

Stoneman joined the Rebels on the last day of July this year as part of the enforced team changes inflicted on team manager Garry May when Henry Atkins and Valentin Grobauer both asked to be stood down.

And Stoneman went on to make 14 appearances for the club, closing out the season with an impressive paid nine score against Glasgow in the play-off semi-final.

The 23-year-old will once again come into the side on an assessed minimum of a two-point average but team boss May believes that the Welshman has the ability to improve on that figure.

"Although Nathan had a few matches with Birmingham, it was very much a case of him having to step up mid-term with us," said May.

"We have had a chat and he is extremely keen to continue to show us what he is capable of. By being in the side from the start we can work with him and provided he demonstrates the same determination and enthusiasm as he displayed last season then there is no reason why he shouldn't be able to attain an average in his own right."

Stoneman added: "It's great to be back at Somerset as it's always been a childhood dream to ride for Somerset from a very young age as I was mascot there growing up and it was the first track I ever rode a 500cc bike.

"I am very keen to get going again, whilst it has been nice to have a few weeks of after a long season, I am now beginning to get bored and just want to be out there riding my bike again.

"I am staying busy in my job as a tyre fitter and I am also on a diet in a bid to get into trim for the 2020 season. I am getting my bikes, engines and gear sorted whilst also looking for new sponsors to come on board."

Joining returning Rebels Rory Schlein (8.69) and Anders Rowe (4.27) together with Ben Barker (7.06) and Josh Bates (6.19) in the Rebels side, Stoneman's inclusion leaves May with 12.79 points for the remaining two places.

"I am going to squeeze as many points out of that balance as I possibly can," added the Rebels co-promoter,

"I want to win more than just the Fours next season so getting the right blend of riders within the points limit is really key."