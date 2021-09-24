Hutton Athletic take on Long Ashton Rangers in first home game of season

Published: 9:00 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 1:33 PM September 24, 2021

All smiles for Hutton under--11s as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Barry Hodge

Hutton Athletic under-11s entertained Long Ashton Rangers in their first home game of the season.

After taking on Swiss Valley Rangers in their season opener, Athletic hosted Rangers in their first home game of the season but fell behind.

However, Stork scored with his right foot from outside the box, lobbing the ball over the stranded goalkeeper.

And as the second half began, Sam Tucker crossed to Owen Latham, waiting in the six-yard box, to score with the outside of his left foot.

Latham then turned provider when his cross found Stork, who dummied to leave Tucker to strike a half volley into the net.

Finlay Austen crossed perfectly for Stork to score a great headed goal before a Long Ashton defender turned the ball into his own net.

And the hosts scored again when Peter Davies worked down the left, bringing the ball into the box and passing to Stork who slotted home with his left foot to complete the perfect treble of goals with each foot and his head.