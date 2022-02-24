Weston & District League action disrupted by Storm Eunice

Andy Lockyer in action for Worle Rangers Reserves against Congresbury A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Storm Eunice caused several games to be postponed in the Weston & District League last Saturday.

Matt Lockyer surges forward for Worle Rangers Reserves against Congresbury A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In the Challenge Cup for Division Three teams Axbridge United and Locking Park Reserves played a nine-goal thriller at The Kings Of Wessex School with the hosts winning 5-4.

Scorers for United were George Astill (2), Brad Hockley, Taryn Selway-Joseph and Luke White.

Tom Cegielski during Worle Rangers Reserves Weston & District Division Four A encounter with Congresbury A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In the same competition St George EIG travelled to the Hans Price Arena to take on Weston Celtic and won 4-0 with Luke Collins, Connor King, Alex Wilkins and Nick Lawton all on target.

In the only Division Three league game played, Burnham United A won 2-0 at Sporting Weston Reserves with Josh Batt and James Gibbons scoring.

In Division One last year's champions Portishead Town A beat Locking Park 9-0 and in Division Two Harvey Davies' goal secured Selkirk United a narrow 1-0 win at Congresbury Reserves.

Nick Lee scored twice for Worle Rangers Reserves in their win over Congresbury A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Division 4A leaders Worle Rangers Reserves had Nick Lee (2), Tomasz Cegielski, Keith Gallagher, Shane Quick and Pawel Rezler all netting in a 6-1 win over Congresbury A with Harlow Searle scoring for the 'Bury'.

St George EIG A remain in the title race as they beat Yatton & Cleeve United B 4-2 with Mitchell Harris (2), Paul Francis and Charley Songer all scoring.

Action from Worle Rangers Reserves encounter with Congresbury A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

In Division 4B Haywood Village, who are having a great first season in the league, beat Isle of Wedmore Reserves 2-0 with Clive Griffiths netting a brace.

In the Somerset FA Junior Cup, Clapton-in-Gordano drew 1-1 at Wembdon but sadly lost the penalty shootout.

Worle Rangers Reserves celebrate Pawel Rezler goal against Congresbury A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston & District League Fixtures, Saturday February 26. All games kick-off at 2:30pm.

Atwell Shield second round: Clevedon United A v Berrow (Callum Ham); Hutton Reserves v Haywood Village (M Smith); Weston Town v Worle Rangers (D Bryant); Sporting Weston vs Nailsea United A (Chris Ham); Congresbury Reserves vs West Wick (A Murphy); Worle Reserves v Swiss Valley Rangers (E Rawlings); Cheddar A vs Axbridge United (D Hunt).

Division 1: Clapton in Gordano vs Locking Park (I Madge); Uphill Castle Reserves v Portishead Town A (J White).

Division 2: Banwell Reserves v Portishead Town B (D Pinnock); Isle of Wedmore v Lodway (J Cox).

Division 3: AFC Nailsea v Clevedon United B (S Donald); Locking Park Reserves v Burnham United A; Nailsea United B v ST George EIG Reserves (C Jeffery).

Division 4A: Hutton A v Yatton & Cleeve United B (Kieran Panayi); St George E-in-G A v Worle Rangers Reserves (M Unwin).

Division 4B: Berrow Reserves v Isle of Wedmore Reserves (M Sprague); Worle Rangers A v Westwick Reserves (K Wasilewski).