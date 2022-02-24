News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston & District League action disrupted by Storm Eunice

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM February 24, 2022
Andy Lockyer in action for Worle Rangers Reserves against Congresbury A.

Andy Lockyer in action for Worle Rangers Reserves against Congresbury A.

Storm Eunice caused several games to be postponed in the Weston & District League last Saturday.

Matt Lockyer surges forward for Worle Rangers Reserves against Congresbury A. 

Matt Lockyer surges forward for Worle Rangers Reserves against Congresbury A.

In the Challenge Cup for Division Three teams Axbridge United and Locking Park Reserves played a nine-goal thriller at The Kings Of Wessex School with the hosts winning 5-4.

Scorers for United were George Astill (2), Brad Hockley, Taryn Selway-Joseph and Luke White.

Tom Cegielski during Worle Rangers Reserves Weston & District Division Four A encounter with Congresbury A.

Tom Cegielski during Worle Rangers Reserves Weston & District Division Four A encounter with Congresbury A.

In the same competition St George EIG travelled to the Hans Price Arena to take on Weston Celtic and won 4-0 with Luke Collins, Connor King, Alex Wilkins and Nick Lawton all on target. 

In the only Division Three league game played, Burnham United A won 2-0 at Sporting Weston Reserves with Josh Batt and James Gibbons scoring.

In Division One last year's champions Portishead Town A beat Locking Park 9-0 and in Division Two Harvey Davies' goal secured Selkirk United a narrow 1-0 win at Congresbury Reserves.

Nick Lee scored twice for Worle Rangers Reserves in their win over Congresbury A.

Nick Lee scored twice for Worle Rangers Reserves in their win over Congresbury A.

Division 4A leaders Worle Rangers Reserves had Nick Lee (2), Tomasz Cegielski, Keith Gallagher, Shane Quick and Pawel Rezler all netting in a 6-1 win over Congresbury A with Harlow Searle scoring for the 'Bury'. 

St George EIG A remain in the title race as they beat Yatton & Cleeve United B 4-2 with Mitchell Harris (2), Paul Francis and Charley Songer all scoring.

Action from Worle Rangers Reserves encounter with Congresbury A.

Action from Worle Rangers Reserves encounter with Congresbury A.

In Division 4B Haywood Village, who are having a great first season in the league, beat Isle of Wedmore Reserves 2-0 with Clive Griffiths netting a brace.

In the Somerset FA Junior Cup, Clapton-in-Gordano drew 1-1 at Wembdon but sadly lost the penalty shootout.

Worle Rangers Reserves celebrate Pawel Rezler goal against Congresbury A.

Worle Rangers Reserves celebrate Pawel Rezler goal against Congresbury A.

Weston & District League Fixtures, Saturday February 26. All games kick-off at 2:30pm.

Atwell Shield second round: Clevedon United A v Berrow (Callum Ham); Hutton Reserves v Haywood Village (M Smith); Weston Town v Worle Rangers (D Bryant); Sporting Weston vs Nailsea United A (Chris Ham); Congresbury Reserves vs West Wick (A Murphy); Worle Reserves v Swiss Valley Rangers (E Rawlings); Cheddar A vs Axbridge United (D Hunt).

Division 1: Clapton in Gordano vs Locking Park (I Madge); Uphill Castle Reserves v Portishead Town A (J White). 

Division 2: Banwell Reserves v Portishead Town B (D Pinnock); Isle of Wedmore v Lodway (J Cox).

Division 3: AFC Nailsea v Clevedon United B (S Donald); Locking Park Reserves v Burnham United A; Nailsea United B v ST George EIG Reserves (C Jeffery).

Division 4A: Hutton A v Yatton & Cleeve United B (Kieran Panayi); St George E-in-G A v Worle Rangers Reserves (M Unwin).

Division 4B: Berrow Reserves v Isle of Wedmore Reserves (M Sprague); Worle Rangers A v Westwick Reserves (K Wasilewski).

