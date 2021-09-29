Cheddar's Strawbridge presented with Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year Award

Published: 9:00 AM September 29, 2021

Sarah Strawbridge with her Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year award. - Credit: Dae Sasitorn

A Cheddar Lawn Tennis Club chair and safeguarding officer was presented with her Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year Award last Saturday.

Sarah Strawbridge, who heard she had won the award at LTA Tennis Awards virtual Ceremony on June 24, was provided with the trophy by LTA Councillors Andrew Hay and Lesley Cundy.

Strawbridge helped develop the club's participation through lockdown, adapting to Covid-19 restrictions and to the demands of the pandemic, showing consistent leadership and teamwork and helped tennis grow back to life in the south-west after lockdown.

Strawbridge had given up countless hours in 2020 to create a safe environment in which to play tennis and doubled the number of sponsors and secured funding for court resurfacing and the refurbishment of the clubhouse.

She has also passionately promoting diversity and instigated an inclusive programme with Parkinson’s disease, Down syndrome and wheelchair participants.

From left to right, LTA Volunteering Manager, Alex Beaumont, LTA Councillor, Lesley Cundy, Sarah Strawbridge and LTA Councillor, Andrew Fay at Cheddar Lawn Tennis Club. - Credit: Dae Sasitorn

Volunteering manager of the LTA, Alex Beaumont said "The time and effort that Sarah puts into tennis within her community, especially at Cheddar Lawn Tennis Club, is incredible.

“Our sport is so grateful to every single one of the 25,000 volunteers that go above and beyond to benefit their community and they really are the unsung heroes of our sport. A huge congratulations to Sarah for this thoroughly deserved Award.”