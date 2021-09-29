News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Cheddar's Strawbridge presented with Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year Award

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM September 29, 2021   
Sarah Strawbridge with her LTA Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year award.

Sarah Strawbridge with her Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year award. - Credit: Dae Sasitorn

A Cheddar Lawn Tennis Club chair and safeguarding officer was presented with her Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year Award last Saturday.

Sarah Strawbridge, who heard she had won the award at LTA Tennis Awards virtual Ceremony on June 24, was provided with the trophy by LTA Councillors Andrew Hay and Lesley Cundy.

Strawbridge helped develop the club's participation through lockdown, adapting to Covid-19 restrictions and to the demands of the pandemic, showing consistent leadership and teamwork and helped tennis grow back to life in the south-west after lockdown.

Strawbridge had given up countless hours in 2020 to create a safe environment in which to play tennis and doubled the number of sponsors and secured funding for court resurfacing and the refurbishment of the clubhouse.

She has also passionately promoting diversity and instigated an inclusive programme with Parkinson’s disease, Down syndrome and wheelchair participants.

Beaumont, Cundy, Strawbridge and Fay

From left to right, LTA Volunteering Manager, Alex Beaumont, LTA Councillor, Lesley Cundy, Sarah Strawbridge and LTA Councillor, Andrew Fay at Cheddar Lawn Tennis Club. - Credit: Dae Sasitorn

You may also want to watch:

Volunteering manager of the LTA, Alex Beaumont said "The time and effort that Sarah puts into tennis within her community, especially at Cheddar Lawn Tennis Club, is incredible.

“Our sport is so grateful to every single one of the 25,000 volunteers that go above and beyond to benefit their community and they really are the unsung heroes of our sport. A huge congratulations to Sarah for this thoroughly deserved Award.”

Most Read

  1. 1 M5 caravan park expansion approved
  2. 2 Finance boss: What services should council cut for climate emergency?
  3. 3 Carers complete memory walk for Alzheimer's Society
  1. 4 Gates to be replaced as work continues to reopen Marine Lake
  2. 5 Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend
  3. 6 PICTURES: Weston Moonlight Beach Walk raises £25,000
  4. 7 Teacher wins award for making thousands of NHS masks during Covid
  5. 8 Man left with 'significant facial injury' following assault in Weston
  6. 9 Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week
  7. 10 North Somerset runners get ready for London Marathon
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crossville and First Bus vehicles in the town centre.

Changes to bus services in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
A cheque was presented to Weston Hospicecare from Home Bargains.

Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Windwhistle attendance prize to Aisha

Pupil awarded new bike for attending every lesson

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Modern white and grey render and glass exterior beach-house with external stairs and decking.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Luxurious three-bedroom house overlooking Weston seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon