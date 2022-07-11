Stubs stun leaders De-Ciders for third win of Weston Pool League season

In Division One of the Weston Pool League, leaders De-Ciders were beaten for the second time this season, at home to Stubs, for their third win overall recently.

Although De-Ciders went into a 6-4 lead, Adrian Smith and Sarah Wait levelled the score, with Lucy Walker claiming victory when her opponent potted the match-winning black but unfortunately one of his opponent's balls went down as well.

Even with the loss, De-Ciders remain top with 12 points, four clear of the pack, which sees Anti Socials, Smash, Ministry Of Pool and Gurneys all on eight points, though the last two still have a game in hand over the leaders to close the gap.

Division Two is a closer affair, as Breaking Bad and Old Konk's Donk share the top spot, with Breaking Bad sitting pretty due to their superior frames difference.

Both teams won this week to keep them on 16 points, just two in front of Deep Screw, who saw off Regency Rapscallions 7-6 in a nailbiter. At the other end of the table The Ancaster losing streak continued, which started in week two, with a 7-6 loss at 49 Club that leaves them propping up the table on just two points.

Division Three leaders Walnut Whips fell to The Dark Side 8-5, moving the victors up to fourth place, just two points behind their opponents. Joining Walnut Whips at the top on 12 points though six frames behind are Bristol House, who scraped a 7-6 win over Captain's Seaman. Original Headcases moved up to third, above The Dark Side on frame difference only, thanks to a 9-4 win over The Social Bunch.

No change at the top of Division Four, as the top three teams Allstars Shockers, Headhunters and The Crew all won, meaning Allstars Shockers and Headhunters remain locked at the top on 14 points, with the Shockers taking the title by a slightly superior frames difference.

Bear Behinders could have nudged The Crew out of third had the beaten Motley Crew, but a 10-3 loss saw them remain in fourth.

The top two teams in Division Five, Tavern Townies and Rebels, both lost for the second time this season. Tavern Townies are now top in their own right, despite their 7-6 loss against Black Balls Matter was less severe than Rebels 8-5 defeat by Skinnys.

At the very bottom, Frames Count are still the only team without a win after losing 8-5 at Pool Britannia.