Atlas HIVE and Weston RFC announce next stage of Recreational Ground plans

Published: 1:00 PM August 19, 2021

Atlas HIVE hope to have all work completed on Weston RFC's Recreational Ground between 2024 and 2026. - Credit: Studio Hive

Atlas HIVE, a joint venture between Studio Hive and Atlas Land, have announced their agreement with Weston RFC can enter the next stage after being given the green light by North Somerset Council.

All parties have confirmed the legal agreements are now in place and detailed design can begin on the Recreation Ground.

Development agreements between all three were first exchanged on May 18, 2021.

As part of the deal, Atlas HIVE have agreed to sponsor the club for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

‘We are delighted to be progressing this exciting project and build on our relationship by sponsoring the club for a further two seasons. It’s been a difficult time for everyone and this positive news is a real boost for club and the town," said Studio Hive Managing Director Jason Collard.

You may also want to watch:

The plan is to include a new clubhouse to serve all members, including function and meeting rooms and a new 260-seater grandstand overlooking the first-team pitch.

The clubhouse will also include a gym and physio facilities and new changing rooms provided for club and public use and 60 new apartments in phase one, which will commence in 2022, a further 120 in phase two, which will commence in 2024, and have it completed between 2024 and 2026.

The site has also been identified as the proposed new location for a new primary care facility, to replace the Graham Road surgery.

There will be a stakeholder engagement at Weston RFC, where people can view the proposals with the development partners, from 2-8pm on Thursday August 26.

Weston RFC club chairman Barry Sparks added: "Here, at Weston RFC, we are looking forward to the most exciting development in over 50 years, since the late Bob Hedges introduced mini and junior rugby to this region and the country.

"Weston Rugby Club is about to embark on a substantial development plan that will enable it to remain at its current ground in the heart of Weston and replace its facilities so that all players from under six to 60-plus can enjoy a “state of the art” stadium and playing experience.

"The whole future of the club will be secured for generations to come and the facilities will enable the local community and businesses to engage with the club seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year. This is an ambitious move but one that is fully supported by the members.

"Changes will take place, of course, but always with rugby at the heart of any decision. As a club we are supported in this by our development partners, Atlas HIVE, who are helping and guiding us through this exciting time."