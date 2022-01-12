Brilliant Bastin helps Weston AFC record successive wins

Jordan Bastin's leveller at Hayes & Yeading was his second of the season. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Substitute Jordan Bastin scored one and assisted another to help Weston AFC record back-to-back victories with a 2-1 win at Hayes & Yeading United last night.

Bastin, who came on for Nick McCootie midway through the second half, cancelled out Moses Emmanuel's first half opener to level the scores with a flicked header in the 74th minute from Dayle Grubb's corner.

The winger's superb corner found Marlon Jackson to head home in stoppage time and give the visitors maximum points from both matches on the road in 2022.

The win at the SkyEx Community Stadium lifts Scott Bartlett's side up to seventh in the Southern Premier South and two points off fifth place Chesham United, who occupy the final play-off position.

Manager Bartlett made one change from Saturday's come from behind 3-1 win at Merthyr Town on Saturday with Josh Thomas coming in for Lloyd Humphries who dropped to the bench.

The hosts had the first opportunity of the contest after two minutes when Kadell Daniel's left footed drive was pushed behind excellently by Weston goalkeeper Max Harris.

However, 16 minutes later United took the lead through Emmanuel's header at the far post from Amos Nasha's corner for his 20th goal of the season.

Emmanuel found his way through again but this time the forward was denied by Harris who tipped his effort round the post to keep the score 1-0 at the break.

Just like the end of the first half, Harris was in fine form to save well from Francis Amartey moments into the second.

Moments later Jackson saw a curling effort whistle just past the post before the striker went close after 63 minutes with an effort from 18-yards-out which was straight at United's goalkeeper Ryan Constable.

On 68 minutes Bastin was introduced and he made an instant impact when he headed home to level the scores six minutes later with his second goal of the season.

With the wind in their sails Weston went in search of a second and killer goal and almost got it three minutes later but Sam Avery's header from Grubb's corner was headed over.

Harris kept out Amartey again two minutes when the Cheltenham Town loanee made himself tall and blocked his shot at the near post.

With time running out Bastin freed Alfie Moulden in the 86th minute and the former Slimbridge midfielder let fly from 25 yards but his effort was held by Constable.

And with the encounter looked to be heading for a draw, the Seagulls grabbed the winner, in the second minute of injury time when Bastin's corner found Jackson at the back post to head home and make it seven points from nine in 2022.

Weston return to action this Saturday when they welcome Kings Langley to The Optima Stadium at 3pm.

Weston AFC: Harris, Thomas, (Murray 56), Laird, Jagger-Cane, Avery, Pope, McCootie, (Bastin 68), Dodd, Jackson, Grubb (C), Moulden