Success for local gymnasts

PUBLISHED: 15:01 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 18 March 2019

Splitz Gym Club members celebrate their medal success

Splitz Gym Club members have enjoyed success in competitions recently.

Emma Faundez Rush won gold at the South West tumbling qualifiers, while Roxxi Crandon took silver and Jess Wilford added bronze.

Amelia Money, Faye Macnab, Amelie Moore, Jess Dew, Leah Whitfield, Elana Wood and Caitlin Teagle all performed three clean tumble runs to do the club proud.

Also going through to the next competition are Maddison Hughes, Abigail Page, Rush and Isabelle Murphy to secure a playce on the South West tumbling squad.

A spokesperson said: “A bit thank you to Charlene McGuigan who judged all day and Kayleigh Down and Archie Pickles who helped encourage gymnasts while competing.”

Splitz Gym Club holds a weekly tumbling class and anyone who would like to try the sport can call 07900 856129 for further information.

