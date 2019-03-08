Success for local gymnasts

Splitz Gym Club members celebrate their medal success Archant

Splitz Gym Club members have enjoyed success in competitions recently.

A Splitz Gym Club member celebrates her success A Splitz Gym Club member celebrates her success

Emma Faundez Rush won gold at the South West tumbling qualifiers, while Roxxi Crandon took silver and Jess Wilford added bronze.

Amelia Money, Faye Macnab, Amelie Moore, Jess Dew, Leah Whitfield, Elana Wood and Caitlin Teagle all performed three clean tumble runs to do the club proud.

Also going through to the next competition are Maddison Hughes, Abigail Page, Rush and Isabelle Murphy to secure a playce on the South West tumbling squad.

A spokesperson said: “A bit thank you to Charlene McGuigan who judged all day and Kayleigh Down and Archie Pickles who helped encourage gymnasts while competing.”

Splitz Gym Club holds a weekly tumbling class and anyone who would like to try the sport can call 07900 856129 for further information.