Uphill Juniors enjoy success at feathers badminton event

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 February 2020

Uphill juniors fell to a narrow defeat at Chew.

Archant

A total of 18 Uphill Juniors headed over to the feathers challenge singles, where the club enjoyed more success.

In the under-10s, the day started well as two girls from the club reached the final with Charlotte defeating Katherine.

More accomplishment followed for the under-12 girls as Natalia and Shenay finished third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile Adrian was third in the under-12 boys, followed by more success from Riley and Ayshsn, who came first and third in the under-14 girls.

Abin was another winner from the club as he came out top of the under-14 boys before finishing second in the under-16s alongside David who came third.

The under-12s travelled to Chew, but despite a spirited performance from the four of Aidan, Cameron, Daniel and Shenay the hosts picked up a 25-11 victory.

In a bumper format of two games to 15 per rubber, each player got two singles rubbers and five doubles rubbers each.

And it was Chew who took the singles honours by an 11-5 margin before taking the doubles 14-6.

However, the under-16s of Zion Chen, Marcus Pan, Vincent Tsang and David Gumus came away with a draw.

They led the way in the singles 3-1, with Zion and Marcus taken to deciders.

Vincent turned it on to take Max eight apiece, before Mikey got Chew on the board with a win against David.

The doubles were taken 4-2 by Chew with the key rubber seeing Marcus and Zion lose out 15-11 in the decider.

This left the match all level at 5-5 with Chew edging it 13-11 on games.

