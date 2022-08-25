News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Tournament success across UK for Weston Juniors

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM August 25, 2022
Weston junior members Maddox Gould,  Oliver Sacha-Honey, Jay Weall and Molly Weall.

Junior members of Weston Tennis Club have been successful in local Lawn Tennis Association tournaments recently.

Maddox Gould, 16, won a Grade Three Under-18 event at Avenue, Burnham, where he won all five of his matches including beating the number two seed and also Oliver Sacha-Honey (Avon) 5-7 6-2 10-3 in the final.

Jay Weall, 15, won a Grade Three Under-16 event at Avenue, beating the second seed in the final.

And Molly Weall, 10, came third in a Grade Three Under-10 event, also at Avenue.

Oliwier Lyczkowski, 10, at his first tournament for over a year, won a Grade Five Under-10 event at Bridgewater while eight-year-old Rebeka Kenna won a Grade Five under-eight event in Cardiff.

Weston Tennis Club is a friendly club with five floodlit courts in Neva Road close to the railway station. 

Head coach Jamie Allen holds regular junior sessions during the week and more information on membership options for adults and juniors as well as coaching is available by calling him on 07790 937448.

