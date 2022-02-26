Captain Sugg 'really excited' to see how Beer and Main do in potential Weston RFC debuts

Weston RFC turn their attention from South West Premier action by hosting University of Bath in the Webb Ellis Somerset County Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC captain Tom Sugg said he is "really excited" to see how Dan Beer and Hayden Main get on in their "potential" debuts with University of Bath in the Webb Ellis Somerset County Cup quarter-final this Saturday.

Bristol Bears Senior Academy hooker Aaron Thompson will make his home debut having made his first start for Weston in last weekend's bonus-point victory at Old Centralians.

The Seasiders were awarded a bye in the first round of the Cup, while the University of Bath were scheduled to face Chard but they withdrew from the competition to push for promotion from the Tribute Western Counties West league.

Weston have won the competition on more occasions than any other club and this will be the fourth successive season that they have played the Students, with the Seasiders last win coming in November 2016.

The University of Bath reached the final of the Cup in 2019 only to be beaten 29-19 by Taunton, while Weston last won the competition the previous season with a 33-19 win over North Somerset neighbours Clevedon.

"(We are) really looking forward to getting out there Saturday," said Sugg.

"We’ve got a strong squad out and we’re hoping to gain some good momentum going into the tough weeks we have left in the league.

"We also have some potential debuts for Dan Beer and Hayden Main who are listed on the team sheet - these lads have been working really hard on their game and it’s great to see them get the opportunity to pull on the ones shirt, the first of many I’m sure."

Beer and Hayden have both come through the junior section and have played for the second XV - Weston United - while Beer has also played for the third-string Weston Athletic this term.

The inside centre has scored nine points in three matches for Athletic and 14 points from 11 matches for United, while the fly-half has scored 129 points from 13 matches, including 18 tries.

"They’re both top lads off the field and have made their mark into senior rugby this season," added Sugg.

"Dan is a very skilful player who can open holes in defences, and has been a consistently strong performer throughout year.

"Hayden on the other hand is a great finisher and offers pace that is hard to match. (I am) really excited to see how they’ll get on."

Sugg said it would be great to win silverware but their focus is getting on Saturday's game out of the way but the number eight believes Weston have what it takes to overcome University of Bath and progress the semi-finals.

He added: "(We) can’t get too far ahead of ourselves but we’re confident going into this competition and of course that’s one of our goals. There’s still a lot of work to be done to get us there, but we hope to push our way through each round

Weston: Jack Curtis; Ollie Walrond, Cameron Maslen, Chris Young, Joe Burgess; James Mackay, Ross Bennett; Charley Kearns, Aaron Thompson, Tom Wheatley, Tom Sugg (C), Ash Russell, Ben Tothill, Jack Woodland, Macenzzie Duncan. Replacements: Sam Coles, Sol Ward, Adam Fisher, Ben Cox, Hayden Main, Mike McCarthy, Dan Beer.