Decision to suspend all Toolstation fixtures is 'understandable' says Mawford

Published: 5:00 PM January 19, 2021

Cheddar have only played twice since October 24, with both games coming in the Buildbase FA Vase against Ashton & Backwell United and Tavistock. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar manager Craig Mawford says the decision made by the Toolstation Western League to suspend all fixtures is an “understandable” one.

When the government introduced tier 4 on December 30 it meant all matches in the Premier Division and Division One would be suspended until January 14 in line with the government's planned fortnightly revision of the tiers.

However, due to country having since entered its third lockdown and the situation in the coronavirus pandemic becoming much worse, the decision has been made to postpone all games until further notice.

“I think it’s understandable considering the current situation,” said Mawford.

“I am really hopeful that we get a chance at this season being completed. There is a lot we want to do.

“We want to develop certain parts of our gameplay. We are looking at trying to analyse our games slightly more and try and be as professional as we can be within our limitations.

“We need to acknowledge as well a lot of the community from around Cheddar and Weston as well that have helped to keep the first team running through sponsorship and work behind the scenes.

“We couldn’t have done this without their support at a really difficult time.”

The Cheesemen have not played in the League since October 24 when they beat Calne Town 2-1 at Bowdens Park.

Since going into lockdown in March last year the club have only played 10 times this season, where they currently sit in 16th place with 12 points.

The departure of former manager Shaun Potter in mid-October is also something Mawford admitted everyone at the club found hard to process.

But Mawford believes his side can overcome the problems when they eventually come back.

“For a club it has been very difficult. Players want to play and want to get a flow of games but for me personally and the management team it has been a really hard time,” Mawford said.

“In the first instance to take over from 'Potts' was never something that was planned and then to get the club to a position where we felt we had made progress to then have to stop is really sad for us all.

“I know the boys behind the scenes are keen to get going but people's health must come first.

“The club have already lost a lot of its stock from behind the bar. The financial implications certainly will be challenging but, I feel the club have done their upmost to keep themselves in as best a position as possible come next year.”