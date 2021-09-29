Symons departs Weston AFC to sign for Evesham United.
Weston AFC have announced Mike Symons has departed the club to sign for Evesham United.
Symons scored three goals in 26 games including scoring a last minute winner on his debut against Truro City on New Year’s Day 2020 in a 3-2 victory, a day after signing from Hereford.
His move to The Robins in Southern League Division One South will be the 14 club of his 19-year career in the game so far
“Symo has quite simply been brilliant to work with, I didn’t want to let him go but appreciate where he is in his career and his desire to play a bigger role within a team,” manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website.
“He’s been great for us, especially in that first season. His partnership with Brad Ash and James Waite kick-started us into a run that I think would have seen us into the play-offs.
“The last two seasons have robbed him of some games as he comes towards the end of his brilliant career and I wasn’t going to stand in his way of regular football at Evesham. Of course we wish him well.”
Symons said: “It’s been a pleasure to play for Weston AFC.
“Thank you to everyone involved at the club. Good luck for the rest of the season.”