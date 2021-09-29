Symons departs Weston AFC to sign for Evesham United.

Published: 5:26 PM September 29, 2021

Weston AFC have announced Mike Symons has departed the club to sign for Evesham United.

Symons scored three goals in 26 games including scoring a last minute winner on his debut against Truro City on New Year’s Day 2020 in a 3-2 victory, a day after signing from Hereford.

His move to The Robins in Southern League Division One South will be the 14 club of his 19-year career in the game so far

“Symo has quite simply been brilliant to work with, I didn’t want to let him go but appreciate where he is in his career and his desire to play a bigger role within a team,” manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website.

“He’s been great for us, especially in that first season. His partnership with Brad Ash and James Waite kick-started us into a run that I think would have seen us into the play-offs.

You may also want to watch:

“The last two seasons have robbed him of some games as he comes towards the end of his brilliant career and I wasn’t going to stand in his way of regular football at Evesham. Of course we wish him well.”

Symons said: “It’s been a pleasure to play for Weston AFC.

“Thank you to everyone involved at the club. Good luck for the rest of the season.”