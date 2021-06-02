Take our UEFA Euro 2020 football survey

Published: 8:33 AM June 2, 2021

With the UEFA European Football Championship returning this month after a year-long hiatus, we want to know how you will be celebrating the return of one of the biggest football competitions in the world.

After it was delayed by 12 months, everyone is eager to support England with pals and a pint, but we want to know whether you'll be watching the games in a pub, at home, or if you’re having a garden party.

Whichever way, we want to hear from you.

Complete our survey to let us know how you'll be marking the occasion, or if you’re not interested in football, what you will be doing instead.

England Group D games:

Sunday, June 13: Croatia (2pm kick-off, London)

Friday, June 18: Scotland (8pm, London)

Tuesday, June 22: Czech Republic (8pm, London)