Talking points from Weston AFC's FA Cup tie with Taunton Town

Published: 11:37 AM September 21, 2021

Weston AFC have now recorded back-to-back victories after their 5-1 victory over Taunton Town in the FA Cup following four games without a win.

The Seagulls ran riot in their tie with The Peacocks with both Lloyd Humphries and Scott Laird scoring braces, while Dayle Grubb also got on the scoresheet and Weston Mercury Sport looked back on three talking points from their game on Saturday.

Jay Murray and Lloyd Humphries celebrate the Welshman's first of his two goals during Weston AFC's FA Cup tie against Taunton Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Goals, goals, goals!

Weston recorded their biggest win of the season this season after hitting five past Taunton.

The Seagulls have now scored 16 goals in their 10 games so far in all competitions with 11 of them have come from their last five matches.

You may also want to watch:

But what was impressive was how well each and every one of them was taken against The Peacocks. The first three on Saturday were scored inside 30 minutes and all from corners.

Laird’s scored twice, including a wonderful scissors kick, and Humphries found the back of the net.

Both efforts in the second half were also of real quality. Jay Murray showed great pace and skill to get him away from the visitors defence. Murray then looked up motored into the box before finding Grubb to slot home through William Buse’s legs.

Humphries rounded off the perfect performance with a first time effort inside Buse’s near post after being played in by Grubb.

Debutants James Dodd and Kie Plumley

Weston AFC's James Dodd (centre) impressed on his debut when he came off the bench 20 minutes from time against Taunton Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Making your debut at a club is one full of excitement yet can be also nerve wracking. However, Kie Plumley and James Dodd both put in encouraging performances on their first appearance.

With Purnell being ever present between the sticks since manager Scott Bartlett’s second spell and despite missing a game here and there is a massive part of the side.

However, it is has always been wondered what would happen if Purnell got injured and sadly his injury in midweek at Dorchester Town left the side needing a goalkeeper against Taunton.

Plumley arrived for The Seagulls from Oxford United last Friday and impressed throughout. His awareness of his goal and composure played a massive part in helping Weston keep the scoreline down to one.

Even when he was beaten after a penalty from former Weston loanee Gethyn Hill, the next goal was crucial and Plumley made a fine one-on-one save to deny Toby Holmes by getting down quickly to keep out the shot out with his legs.

Weston AFC's Scott Laird (right) looks to clear the ball during The Seagulls FA Cup with Taunton Town as new loan goalkeeper Kie Plumley (left) looks on. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Fellow loan signing Dodd, who had been linked with a move to Weston for some time, arrived last Friday as Bartlett finally got his man.

And you can see why. His direct running, creativity and willingness to get in the right places saw him unlucky not to get a goal on his debut after just two minutes of coming on for Jordan Bastin.

He played a one-two with Laird down the left before moving into the box and seeing his low effort parried out by Buse.

However, if he can put in a really encouraging performance like that in the short time he came on, you begin to wonder what he could do by playing a full 90 minutes.

And the duo were, rightly, praised by player-assistant manager Laird.

“Kie has come in, I’m gutted he didn’t keep his clean sheet because he deserved that," he said.

“He was brilliant. He mucked in straight away and he sounds, and looks, like he’s been here for more than one day.

“Doddsy is just pure footballing class, you can see that after 15 minutes and even in the warm up.

“In pre-season when we played Exeter City here we have been tagging onto him for the last 18 months, trying to get him in. But he’s a very good football player.”

Weston AFC's Lloyd Humphries celebrates scoring his second goal against Taunton Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Lloyd Humphries

Weston’s midfield general has now scored three goals in his last two games, compared to four in 51 matches before.

Humphries is now in third spell following his departure from Cardiff City last summer and on Saturday never put a foot wrong in a very accomplished display.

The Wales under-19 international followed up scoring the only goal of the game at The Magpies with two well taken strikes against Taunton.

The first was a composed low finish from Grubb’s corner before the same two combined for Humphries’ second with a first time effort from 18 yards out.

Humphries always brings something different to the side and Saturday’s display was undoubtedly his best in a Weston shirt so far.