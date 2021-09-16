Weston AFC's FA Cup tie with Taunton is what we 'needed' according to Bartlett

Published: 3:00 PM September 16, 2021

Weston AFC’s Emirates FA Cup tie with Taunton Town this Saturday is what the club “needed”, according to manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls will head into the cup tie in buoyant mood after ending their run of four Southern Premier South games without a win on Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory at Dorchester Town.

“It’s a game like that we have needed for a while,” he told the club’s video channel after their game with The Magpies.

“We needed a really tough game at home with a big crowd when there is something on it.

“We needed that for a little while because we can’t fault many of the performances but we haven’t quite done enough or maybe been a bit unlucky or some bad decisions or injuries.

“I try not to use them as excuses but sometimes they are reasons and they are factors in where we wanted to get to but what a great game.”

Weston overcame Flackwell Heath, via a reply, after Nick McCootie’s winner five minutes from time, to progress past the first qualifying round for the fourth season in a row.

However, Weston will be without a number of players this weekend including Luke Purnell after his injury at Dorchester.

Purnell took a knock to the head whilst coming out for a cross and Bartlett confirmed Weston’s number one looks set to be out for the the next three weeks.

However, Bartlett revealed they are looking to make a couple of deals before Saturday but confirmed they are bringing in a “good signing” later this week to be part of the side against Taunton.

“Clearly we have got one or two positions to fill because we are a bit light at the moment but in terms of the actual game we can’t wait,” he added.

“It’s a great game for us. Once the draw was made and we played Flackwell Heath I don’t think we were particularly great and then we went up there after the draw was made.

"This is a great game for both clubs and both teams will fancy their chances.

“But both of us will not be able to put a full strength side at the moment. We will come in Thursday and we will see what we have got ready for Saturday.”