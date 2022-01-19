News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston & District Team of the Month Selkirk United held by Cheddar A

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM January 19, 2022
Karen Ridge presents December Nightingale's Team of the Month award to Selkirk United Manger Rich Stamp.

Weston & District League Management Committee member Karen Ridge presents December Nightingale's Team of the Month award to Selkirk United Manger Rich Stamp. - Credit: Weston & District League

In Division Two of the Weston & District League, Selkirk United received December Nightingales Team of the Month award before they took on Cheddar A last Saturday.

Selkirk took a 2-0 lead with goals from Adam Hastings and Harvey Davies before the Cheesemen hit back through Sam Smith and Johnny Edwards as the game ended 2-2.

Congresbury Reserves beat Lodway 2-1 with goals from Sam Matthews and Dylan Yandell. 

West Wick had Joseph Brown, John McCabe and Dan Cook to thank as they won 3-1 at Wrington Redhill Reserves as Jackson Cook replied.

In the Atwell Memorial Shield First Round Division Three side Berrow beat current league champions Portishead Town 3-2 with Jay Bryant, Sid Howe and Jack Spence scoring the goals. 

Nailsea United A had a goal from Cieren Price and an own goal in a 2-0 win against Isle of Wedmore. 

Churchill Club 70 ran riot at Burnham United A as Demetris Antounas bagged a hat-trick, braces from Tom Hendzel and Joe Marshfield and further goals from Jake Badger, Jasper Badger, Alex Davis, Kieran O'Connor and Kyle Puckey helped beat their plucky opponents 12-2 as Brynn Pearce and Mark Saunders replied.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police oppose 2am licence for new bar in Weston over links to criminals
  2. 2 PICTURES: More details of Weston's See Monster revealed
  3. 3 Burglars target 24 properties in North Somerset area
  1. 4 M5 closed after morning crash - causing FIVE MILES of tailbacks
  2. 5 Ultimate obstacle course coming to Weston
  3. 6 Thatchers is looking for new recruits to join cider business
  4. 7 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
  5. 8 Somerset MP defends PM attending Downing Street 'party' after 'busy day'
  6. 9 Stunning house with large rooms and annexe
  7. 10 Martin Kemp to play 1980s tunes in Weston this weekend

In Division Three Sporting Weston Reserves travelled to AFC Nailsea and drew 3-3 with Luke Kershaw, Chris Stevens and Adam Larson all netting for the visitors. 

Locking Park Reserves beat Nailsea Untied B 5-1 with Neil Watts grabbing the consolation for Nailsea.

Division 4 A leaders Worle Rangers Reserves drew 5-5 with Hutton A as Nick Lee bagged another hat-trick with Andy Lockyer and Pawel Rezler adding the others. 

Sam Shipway scored a hat-trick for Yatton & Cleeve United B as they won 4-1 at Axbridge United Reserves.  Kyle Gibson added they other as Alfie Marsh scored for Axbridge.

In Division 4 B Worle Rangers A travelled to Berrow Reserves and brought home the points in a 4-1 win as Jacob Cottrell, Jaedon Gauci, Rob Gerrett and Luke Williams all scored with Jack Dormer grabbing Berrow's goal. AFC Nailsea beat Weston ST Johns 3-2.

In the Somerset FA Men's Junior Cup, Worle Reserves, Sporting Weston and Clapton in Gordano have all progressed into the Fifth Round. 

In the Men's Intermediate Cup Weston Town have moved into the Fourth Round. 

Weston & District League Fixtures January 22, all games kick-off 2pm:


Atwell Shield Round One:

Banwell Reserves v Hutton Reserves D Carstensen
Locking Park v Swiss Valley Rangers J White
Lodway v    Worle Rangers P Trotham
Selkirk United v Haywood Village I Madge
Weston Town v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’ E Rawlins

Division One:

Clapton in Gordano v Portishead Town ‘A’ I Smith
Clevedon United ‘A’     v Sporting Weston Callum Ham
Nailsea United ‘A’ v    Churchill Club 70 S Clarke
Worle Reserves v Uphill Castle Reserves A Murphy

Division Two:

Cheddar ‘A’ v Isle of Wedmore S Donald
Winscombe ‘A’ v West Wick D Hunt
Wrington Redhill Reserves v Congresbury Reserves D Bryant

Division Three:

Berrow v AFC Nailsea
Clevedon United ‘B’ v St George E-in-G Reserves D Pinnock
Locking Park Reserves v Burnham United ‘A’ M Sprague
Nailsea United ‘B v Axbridge United C Jeffery
Sporting Weston Reserves v Weston Celtic

Division Four A
Axbridge United Reserves v Worle Rangers ‘A’
Congresbury ‘A’ v St George E-in-G ‘A’ A Pearson
Hutton ‘A’ v Nailsea United ‘C’ K Wasilewski

Division Four B
Berrow Reserves v Weston Saint Johns
Isle of Wedmore Reserves v AFC Nailsea Reserves
Westwick Reserves v Haywood Village C Donald

Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

North Somerset Council

First Bus announces major changes to bus services

Carrington Walker

person
reducing waste co-op basket

Shop chain will sell products past 'best before' date for as little as 20p

Paul Jones

person
Licensees Rebecca and Frank Sprackman.

Food and Drink

Weston pub set for £190k revamp

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Kirk Godbeer Stroke Association campaign

'I had to learn to walk again': Weston man talks of strokes - at 31

Paul Jones

person