Weston & District Team of the Month Selkirk United held by Cheddar A
- Credit: Weston & District League
In Division Two of the Weston & District League, Selkirk United received December Nightingales Team of the Month award before they took on Cheddar A last Saturday.
Selkirk took a 2-0 lead with goals from Adam Hastings and Harvey Davies before the Cheesemen hit back through Sam Smith and Johnny Edwards as the game ended 2-2.
Congresbury Reserves beat Lodway 2-1 with goals from Sam Matthews and Dylan Yandell.
West Wick had Joseph Brown, John McCabe and Dan Cook to thank as they won 3-1 at Wrington Redhill Reserves as Jackson Cook replied.
In the Atwell Memorial Shield First Round Division Three side Berrow beat current league champions Portishead Town 3-2 with Jay Bryant, Sid Howe and Jack Spence scoring the goals.
Nailsea United A had a goal from Cieren Price and an own goal in a 2-0 win against Isle of Wedmore.
Churchill Club 70 ran riot at Burnham United A as Demetris Antounas bagged a hat-trick, braces from Tom Hendzel and Joe Marshfield and further goals from Jake Badger, Jasper Badger, Alex Davis, Kieran O'Connor and Kyle Puckey helped beat their plucky opponents 12-2 as Brynn Pearce and Mark Saunders replied.
In Division Three Sporting Weston Reserves travelled to AFC Nailsea and drew 3-3 with Luke Kershaw, Chris Stevens and Adam Larson all netting for the visitors.
Locking Park Reserves beat Nailsea Untied B 5-1 with Neil Watts grabbing the consolation for Nailsea.
Division 4 A leaders Worle Rangers Reserves drew 5-5 with Hutton A as Nick Lee bagged another hat-trick with Andy Lockyer and Pawel Rezler adding the others.
Sam Shipway scored a hat-trick for Yatton & Cleeve United B as they won 4-1 at Axbridge United Reserves. Kyle Gibson added they other as Alfie Marsh scored for Axbridge.
In Division 4 B Worle Rangers A travelled to Berrow Reserves and brought home the points in a 4-1 win as Jacob Cottrell, Jaedon Gauci, Rob Gerrett and Luke Williams all scored with Jack Dormer grabbing Berrow's goal. AFC Nailsea beat Weston ST Johns 3-2.
In the Somerset FA Men's Junior Cup, Worle Reserves, Sporting Weston and Clapton in Gordano have all progressed into the Fifth Round.
In the Men's Intermediate Cup Weston Town have moved into the Fourth Round.
Weston & District League Fixtures January 22, all games kick-off 2pm:
Atwell Shield Round One:
Banwell Reserves v Hutton Reserves D Carstensen
Locking Park v Swiss Valley Rangers J White
Lodway v Worle Rangers P Trotham
Selkirk United v Haywood Village I Madge
Weston Town v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’ E Rawlins
Division One:
Clapton in Gordano v Portishead Town ‘A’ I Smith
Clevedon United ‘A’ v Sporting Weston Callum Ham
Nailsea United ‘A’ v Churchill Club 70 S Clarke
Worle Reserves v Uphill Castle Reserves A Murphy
Division Two:
Cheddar ‘A’ v Isle of Wedmore S Donald
Winscombe ‘A’ v West Wick D Hunt
Wrington Redhill Reserves v Congresbury Reserves D Bryant
Division Three:
Berrow v AFC Nailsea
Clevedon United ‘B’ v St George E-in-G Reserves D Pinnock
Locking Park Reserves v Burnham United ‘A’ M Sprague
Nailsea United ‘B v Axbridge United C Jeffery
Sporting Weston Reserves v Weston Celtic
Division Four A
Axbridge United Reserves v Worle Rangers ‘A’
Congresbury ‘A’ v St George E-in-G ‘A’ A Pearson
Hutton ‘A’ v Nailsea United ‘C’ K Wasilewski
Division Four B
Berrow Reserves v Weston Saint Johns
Isle of Wedmore Reserves v AFC Nailsea Reserves
Westwick Reserves v Haywood Village C Donald