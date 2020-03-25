$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Worle’s The Campus League celebrates third anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 March 2020

The inspirational Worle Campus League celebrated its third anniversary.

The league, founded in March 2017, plays matches every Thursday night, although games are currently suspended due to COVID-19.

The league gives players a chance to showcase and improve their skills whilst socialising with other badminton enthusiasts.

There are plans to expand the league and the committee are urging new members to join when the players pick up their rackets once again.

Chairman Rhys Gregory, who founded the league, said: “The journey from 2017 to now has been incredible. The league has a range of quality level but nights are always extremely competitive and a great laugh.

“With some of the lads when there are stresses in life it’s a great opportunity to really let it all out for two hours a week. I do really hope the league continues for years to come.”

Anyone who might be interested in taking part can email rhys.gregory123@me.com for more details.

