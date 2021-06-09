The Good, the Bad and the Ugly remain invincible to win Leisure Leagues title
The Leisure Leagues Sunday League at Worle Sports Centre came to a conclusion after a thrilling season.
And all league winners, runners-up and top scorers being entered in the Leisure Leagues prize draw!
Premier League side The Good, the Bad and the Ugly finished the season unbeaten and clear winners ahead of Pinky & De Bruynes in second place, who finished with a 5-4 loss to relegated VARgins.
Morgan Bacon from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly also finished as top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals.
In Division One, the campaign concluded with a top of the table clash between Puyol Pants Down and Socceroos, with the two clubs level on points meaning the winner would take the league crown.
Missing some key players, Including a goalkeeper, Socceroos succumbed to a 6-0 defeat ensuring Puyol Pants Down walked away with the silverware.
Taylor Cook from Out on Bail finished as top scorer with eight goals.
The Division Two promotion and relegation positions had already been decided going into the final round of fixtures, which may have led champions Only Kruls & Horses to take their foot off the gas in a 5-2 loss to Weston Seagulls.
Second-placed Not Fast, Just Furious ended on a high with a 2-0 win over Fat Back Four.
Dorian Clarke of Only Kruls & Horses and Mitch Bevan of Not Fast, Just Furious finished as joint top scorers and will both go into the prize draw.
Borussia Teeth romped home as Division Three winners, losing just oncethis season and helped by the top goalscorer in Kacper Osman, who hit 18 goals.
Second spot changed hands on the final day after Bootleggers Baby were hammered 9-0 to lose out on goal difference to West Ham, Egg & Chips.
All league winners, runners-up and top scorers will be entered into a monthly prize for an opportunity to bag the best awards on offer in small sided football, ranging from £500 in Nike Vouchers or 400 cans of Carling to the star prize of a £12,000 holiday to Germany for six!
