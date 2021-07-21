Kieran Thomas: Weston AFC's newly appointed captain agrees new contract
- Credit: Lorna Davey
Weston AFC have announced Keiran Thomas has signed an extended long-term contract to remain with the club for the foreseeable future.
Thomas has also being appointed The Seagulls captain in place of Greg Tindle, who joined Melksham Town in May.
Thomas signed for Weston last summer from Hereford FC, and has been an ever-present in the side ever since.
He has made 12 appearances, and scored one goal in the 5-0 win at Cowes Sports in the FA Cup last season and has become an integral part of the dressing room.
"We were delighted to get Keiran last summer," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.
"We had a disjointed season and essentially lost a year of him. It was always the plan to extend Keiran’s contract at some point during the season anyway. It makes total sense from our point of view and we’re delighted that he wants to stay with us.”
Thomas added: "I’m buzzing to sign a contract extension with the club and I’m looking forward to the future here."
Weston return to action this Saturday when they take on Bristol City XI at The Optima Stadium at 3pm.