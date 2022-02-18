Weston RFC to give Aaron Thompson his debut at Old Centralians

Aaron Thompson is the latest Bristol Bears Senior Academy player to make his bow for Weston RFC after centre Dylan Power and Number eight Macenzzie Duncan. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Aaron Thompson will make his debut for Weston RFC as he joins fellow Bristol Bears Senior Academy players, centre Dylan Power and Number eight Macenzzie Duncan, in the starting line-up for Saturday’s match away to Old Centralians.

Thompson, 20, is equally adept at prop or hooker and joined the Bears Academy Scholarship programme in July 2020.

His outstanding work ethic and attitude saw him become an integral part of the Academy under-18 set-up during a season that saw him flourish.

The former Worle School pupil attended the Bears' Player Development Group sessions, Weston and Bridgwater.

He played his club rugby for Winscombe RFC and South Gloucestershire and Stroud College in Filton.

"We’re very excited to have another academy player in our squad this week," said captain Tom Sugg.

"Not only will Aaron bring some great quality to the side, like Dylan Power and Macenzzie Duncan have done so far, he will also boost competition for places in the starting team.

"With a tough run-in of games until the end of the season, this opportunity has come at a good time, and will drive the lads to keep pushing."

The Seasiders will be looking to return to winning ways, after last weekend’s disappointing 16-10 home defeat by Drybrook, as their travel to the Saintbridge Sports Centre to face ninth-placed Old Cents.

Despite the loss, Weston remain fourth in the Tribute South West Premier table and will be looking to complete a season's double over their hosts, having secured a comfortable 59-14 home victory when the sides met in October.

Sugg added: "We need to be winning games to finish where we want at the end of the season.

"Last week was a poor performance from us and things that we have been doing well all year didn’t seem to click.

"The lads have watched the game back and learnt from it, but we’ll put it that game behind us and bring a strong performance to Old Cents."

Fly-half James Mackay, the club's top points scorer, and centre Cameron Maslen return to the starting line-up after missing the game against Drybrook last weekend due to Covid.

With Huw Morgan reverting to the right wing due to Maslen's return, Chris Young is named on the bench.

Ben Tothill switches to flanker, with Duncan at No.8, so Jack Woodland and prop/hooker Gary Carpenter join Young among the replacements.

"They are both hugely important in terms of how we want to play and have been performing well all season," Sugg said.

"Macca brings a great level of control and skill, and Cam is a dominant, physical centre.

"Most importantly, it’s great to hear they’ve both fully recovered, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them back out there this weekend."

Weston RFC: Jack Curtis; Huw Morgan, Cameron Maslen, Dylan Power, Joe Burgess; James Mackay, Jack Press; Sam Coles, Aaron Thompson, Ollie Streeter, Tom Sugg (C), Ash Russell, Ben Tothill, Jacob Cox, Macenzzie Duncan. Substitutes: Gary Carpenter, Jack Woodland, Chris Young.