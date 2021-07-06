TicketCo Media Services sign agreement with Southern Football League

Published: 9:00 AM July 6, 2021

All smiles for Chairman of the Southern Football League Terry Barratt as he poses for the camera. - Credit: Archant

Clubs in the Southern Football League system will be able to broadcast their games live online for supporters around the globe in a Media Rights Deal.

Southern Premier South side Weston are one of of 82 teams in steps three and four of the English Football League system who will be able to take control of their own broadcasting and host hybrid football fixtures as well as broadcast pay-per-view matches live online, subject to FIFA regulations.

The deal is make matches more accessible to fans, according to league officials, and break the traditional broadcasting monopoly of major TV companies to give clubs the power to broadcast matches live.

Media Rights partnership with disruptive tech company TicketCo Media Services is designed to help sides increase their fan engagement, develop their own digital strategies and drive commercial revenue.

“The Southern Football League are pleased to have reached a Media Agreement with TicketCo,” said Chairman, Terry Barratt.

You may also want to watch:

“They are a global player and have the expertise that will enable our clubs to screen games to a high level.

“I am excited at the prospect of our clubs screening matches which will enable supporters worldwide to watch at an acceptable price.

“We look forward to a long-term business relationship with the company and to assist our member clubs in providing a beneficial service to its supporters”.

David Kenny, Head of Global Partnerships at TicketCo Media Services, added: “This Media Rights deal makes online broadcasting available to clubs regardless of size and helps bring football back to the people.

“Via our technology, leagues and clubs now have ownership of their own broadcasting via our hybrid revolution. It is empowering for smaller clubs and will begin to break traditional broadcasting monopolies.

“In the fallout of the greed of the failed Super League it is refreshing that lower league football is now creating a positive revolution of its own focused on making the beautiful game more accessible to fans.

“This deal means clubs have stronger buying power and the tools to improve the fan experience and drive commercial growth.”