Showjumping: Sandiford and Sidcot Stars celebrate title success

PUBLISHED: 11:36 12 August 2019

Alice Sandiford in action at the Just For Schools 1.00m event (pic 1st Class Images)

Archant

Alice Sandiford won the title in the 1.00m category at the Next Just for Schools showjumping championships.

Sidcot Stars celebrate their 70cm team success at the Just For Schools event (pic 1st Class Images)Sidcot Stars celebrate their 70cm team success at the Just For Schools event (pic 1st Class Images)

The Bridgwater & Taunton College student rode her own Sandstone Scalpins to victory over second-placed Talia Clarke and said: "I knew the time previously set was beatable so had to take the risk and trust Ruby to use her big open stride."

Sandiford now turns her attention to the Pony Club Championships, where she will represent Polden Hills in showjumping and eventing.

Sidcot Stars were also celebrating after defending their 70cm team title.

Brother and sister Harriet and Hugo Blair combined with close friends Archie Stamp and Holly Cooke to come out on top to the delight of team manager Lorraine Blair.

"It means everything to defend our title," she said.

"I really can't fault the dedication of the riders, they work as hard on their flat work each week as they do on their jumping.

"They are strong supporters of British Showjumping in the South West and have travelled all over ahead of this final."

