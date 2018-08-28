Advanced search

Athletics: Ton-up for Eva at parkrun

PUBLISHED: 17:14 04 January 2019

Eva Wait ran her 100th parkrun at Weston during the festive holidays

Archant

Six-year-old Eva Wait completed her 100th parkrun during the festive period.

A total of 38 runners took part in the 130th Weston junior event, with Millie Redman (7.46) followed home by Sophie Carratt (8.34).

Logan Harvey (8,51) was the first boy to finish, as Emily Freeman, Callum Dean, Daniel Elvin, Isobel Elvin, Charlotte Hodgson and Leah Mallin set personal bests.

There were four Weston first-timers in the field, as well as three youngsters taking part in their first ever parkrun.

