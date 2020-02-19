Netball: Trailblazer Bass enjoys Neville meeting

Angela Bass with Tracey Neville before the filming session. Archant

A member of Trailblazers Walking Netball Club was invited to a filming session with Tracey Neville to help promote the sport to the older generation after the completion of her UKCC Level One coaching course.

Angela Bass, who won a place after submitting a piece on the Netball Club, completed the course in November last year and was invited to London to attend a meeting with former England head coach Neville, the sister of England footballing internationals Gary and Phil.

"Being invited to meet and film with Tracey Neville was an amazing experience," said Bass.

"She was very interested to learn of the Walking Netball sessions we hold at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre and about our Trailblazers Club.

"Also, how it has helped so many ladies to get active and back into netball as a lot of our members have not played since school, in some cases this could have been 50 years ago.

"I had the chance to explain to her that we try to make the game all inclusive so everyone gets the very best from the sessions."

And Bass, 70, who was one of 114 people offered a place on the course, says it has helped her bring new ideas to the club.

"Having the opportunity to take my UKCC Coaching course was a great opportunity. Especially to be sponsored by Vitality UK, who are the main sponsors of the Vitality Roses England Netball Team," added Bass, who was also offered tickets for the Vitality Nations Cup at the Copper Box Arena.

"I hope it has helped me to make the Walking Netball sessions more enjoyable for our ladies."