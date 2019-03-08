Netball: Hutton Moor Trailblazers collect trophy

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 September 2019

Hutton Moor Trailblazers walking netball squad were celebrating at the National Vintage Games recently.

The squad travelled to Bath Sports Village to compete with more than 40 other teams in a number of disciplines.

And they collected the Jon Daniel Trophy from organiser Patrick Esmond for sportsmanship as the team best representing 'the true spirit and ethos of the ame'.

Angela Bass received the trophy on behalf of the team, which started with only four players and now has a member of over 40.

Founder member Bass is a trained England Netball walking netball host and supported by four others and the team play at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on Mondays at 4pm and Thursdays at 1pm. New members are welcome.

