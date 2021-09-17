Nottinghamshire all-rounder Peter Trego announces retirement from cricket

Published: 2:08 PM September 17, 2021

Peter Trego has announced his retirement from professional cricket after 22 years. - Credit: PA

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Peter Trego has announced his retirement after 22 years in county cricket.

Trego, 40, spent the best part of two decades with his home county of Somerset, either side of brief spells at Kent and Middlesex, before joining Nottinghamshire last year, playing the final two seasons of his career at Trent Bridge.

Last year, he made 31 off 21 balls to help the Outlaws recover from a poor start and ultimately win the Vitality Blast final with a six-wicket victory over Surrey.

“It’s always a strange time that comes to every sportsman,” Trego said in announcing his retirement.

“Coming here for the last couple of years has been amazing.

“To sign for a club and win a trophy in your first season, even though I only added the icing to that cake, I will always look on that day proudly.”

Trego played 10 times for England Lions and ends his career having amassed 18,827 runs and 646 wickets in county cricket.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said: “We’ve only caught the back end of Pete here at Nottinghamshire, but what a career he’s had.

“The levels of performance he has sustained over a really long period of time have been there for all to see and he’s very well respected within the county game because of it.”