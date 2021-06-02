Trego donates first two items for Weston Hospice Care and Weston CC

Published: 3:00 PM June 2, 2021

All smiles for Peter Trego during Weston's game with Bristol CC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A Weston cricketer has donated a couple of items from his playing career in an attempt to raise money for both the club and Weston Hospice Care.

All rounder Peter Trego has signed both objects, which will be auctioned online ahead of the closing date on June 7.

The Qalandars Masuri helmet, with full neck protector, was worn by Peter Trego in the Pakistan Super League and is signed at the top. - Credit: Weston CC

The first is a Lahore Qalandars Masuri helmet with full neck protector, which was worn by Trego in the Pakistan Super League.

And the second is a Somerset County Cricket Club County Championship playing shirt worn by Trego before his move to Nottinghamshire.

Weston have also confirmed members will be running in the Weston half marathon in October.

The money raised will be used for capital projects such as improvements to facilities and maintenance of the clubhouse and grounds.

"The support Weston Cricket Club has given to Weston Hospicecare’s events over the last few years has been invaluable and allowed us to take our events to the next level,” said Grace Dibden, senior fundraising manager from Weston Hospicecare.

“When COVID-19 hit, the way our events needed to be run changed considerably. The club stepped in without hesitation when we were desperately looking for a venue to host our most recent Men’s March and the event was a great success, with the layout of the venue allowing for social distancing and a COVID secure event.

“We cannot thank Weston Cricket Club enough for their unwavering support and generosity, the events held at the club over the last three years have raised over £130,000 for Weston Hospicecare and that total is going up every day.“

The Somerset County Cricket Club County Championship playing shirt worn by Peter Trego before his move to Nottinghamshire and is signed on the front and the back. - Credit: Weston CC

For more information on how to donate see the link: https://www.justgiving.com/team/wsmcc