Trego's superb double century helps Weston CC record fourth successive win

Peter Trego's double hundred helped Weston to an astonishing total at Devonshire Road in a 73-run win over Downend on Saturday.

On a beautifully sunny day, Downend won the toss and put Weston into bat, taking early wickets as they stumbled to 33-3 off 12 overs.

This left Trego and Tahmid Ahmed at the crease and what came next was nothing short of breathtaking.

The pair built slowly at first, taking only 30 runs from the next nine overs, then Trego hit the accelerator, bringing up his 50 off 46 balls, his 100 off 68 balls and 150 off 94 balls.

He went on to bring up his 200 off just 122 balls as the pair shared a 314-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Player of the match Trego finally fell seven balls later on 215, his highest ever score, which included 31 fours and eight sixes, and Ahmed was unfortunate to follow him in the next over, having scored 93 off 91.

Dexter Trego and Chris Davidson had nine balls to add as many as they could to the total, and did this in style, both getting 11 runs as Weston finished on 376-6.

Downend were always facing an uphill battle to reach that total but they gave it a very good go as opener Ben Ford hit 71, Dan Semple 46 and Callum Loud 64.

However, the Weston bowlers kept chipping away at them, with Shabil Ahmed taking 3-34 and Dexter Trego 3-14 as they were all out for 303.

It was a fantastic day’s cricket, with almost 700 runs scored and some superb individual performances, but what matters most is the way in which Weston came together as a team in the field to ensure they took the win.

Weston face a tough challenge next weekend when they travel to Bristol, who narrowly missed out on promotion last year.

"This week we have a fifth week unbeaten clash with Bristol for the second year in a row," said Davidson.

"They’re clear favourites this year, and I hope our young guys can compete with them and show them how much we’ve improved."