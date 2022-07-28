Alan Cumner: Tributes paid to former Weston & District League President and Hutton manager

Tributes have been paid to ' true gentleman and sportsman' Alan Cumner. - Credit: Cumner family

Tributes have been paid to Weston & District League President and former Hutton manager Alan Cumner after his death at the age of 85 earlier this month.

Cumner first played in the league for Bournville Rovers in 1966 before becoming their club secretary two years later and attended meetings as the club’s representative until 1974.

At the same time he became Referees Appointment Secretary for the league and remained in that office until 1981 when he was elected chairman, a position he held for a record-breaking 26 years.

Cumner was awarded a life membership in 1995 and after his retirement as chairman he took over as president a position he held until his death.

Alan Cumner was presented with a glass bowl in recognition of his 50 years service to the Weston & District league by Heather Drinkwater. - Credit: Archant

He also served the league for many years as a referee before taking two years out to manage Hutton Football Club.

Current Hutton manager Alan Masland said Cumner was “very highly respected” and they shared a “massive mutual respect.”

Masland first played under Cumner when he was 18 during his two-year spell in charge.

“He was a very fair manager and was key in my development,” he said.

“We were very lucky with the team that we had it was a very good mix of youth and older players that jelled together very well and won many leagues and cups.”

“I always kept in touch with Alan and he would come and watch me, when Hutton didn't have a match. He did a sterling job at Hutton and I would repay him by watching their games when I didn't have a match.

“I want to let everyone what a wonderful gentleman he was and the impact he had on local football."

Alan Cumner with his Keith Buller award for services to referring. - Credit: Archant

Cumner was also a Referees Assessor and and observed over 500 referees in the last 40 years.

He was also a life member and vice-president of Somerset FA and served on various committees and was awarded the Keith Buller award for services to referring and picked up an FA award for 50 years of service to football.

League secretary Stan Slocombe described Cumner as a “man of football and family” and that “he will never be forgotten.”

Vice-chairman and treasurer David Brine added: “He worked tirelessly for the League to make it one of the best organised Leagues in the County.

“No matter in what capacity Alan served he believed in justice and fairness. He was never too busy to impart his sound advice or extensive knowledge to any player, person or club who needed it.

“Even if it was a grievance against any institution of which he was involved. A true gentleman and sportsman he will be greatly missed.”